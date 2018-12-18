Henderson high school evacuated after phone threat

A Henderson high school was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after receiving a phone threat, school police said.

Liberty High School in Henderson (Google Street View)

An unidentified person called Liberty High School, 3700 Liberty Heights Ave., about 1:35 p.m., Clark County School District police Capt. Roberto Morales said. He declined to share specifics of the threat, but police and school officials determined it was serious enough to evacuate the school.

Police searched the school, which was near its regular release time, and “nothing was found,” Morales said.

The school has since returned to normal activities, he said.

