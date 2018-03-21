Henderson high school to add more police Wednesday after threat

Foothill High School will have an increased police presence Wednesday after someone made an unspecified threat last week at a nearby park.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, Foothill High School principal Lisa Burkhead did not provide any details of the threat, but she said she sent a message to parents March 12 to alert them that someone had written a threatening message on a park table.

School district police are working with local police departments in the matter, she wrote. No other information was available Tuesday night.

