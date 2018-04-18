Henderson middle school student approached by armed man in van

Henderson police are investigating an incident in which a middle school student reported being approached by an armed man in a van while walking after school.

Mannion Middle School (Facebook)

The Mannion Middle School student reported the incident Tuesday. Principal Todd Peterson said the student, whose gender was not specified, was walking from the middle school to Walker Elementary School and was at the corner of Scholar Street and San Gabriel Avenue when an older model light blue van with a work ladder mounted on top approached. The student reported the man in the van had a weapon.

“This incident serves as an important opportunity to remind our students of safe practices when walking to and from school,” Petersen wrote in a note to parents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000, option #1, CCSD Police Department at 702-799-5411, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Student safety tips The following are safety tips provided by the Clark County School District: — Walk in groups to and from school. — Never take rides from strangers. — If you are approached by a stranger, keep a safe distance and identify a safe place such as a school, church or store to run to if necessary. — Shout as loud as you can. — Never give your name or address to people you do not know. This is especially true on the internet. — Always let your parents or guardians know where you are. Take the same route to school every day. — Be sure you know your parents’ full names, addresses, and phone numbers. — If possible, get a license plate number.

Scholar Street and San Gabriel Avenue Henderson, Nevada