Henderson school wins Vegas Golden Knights pep rally

A music class at Vanderburg Elementary School has won the school a pep rally before Game 4 of the Golden Knight’s playoff series.

Golden Knights mascot Chance participates in a pregame parade at The Park outside of the New York-New York before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A music class at Vanderburg Elementary School has won the school a pep rally before Game 4 of the Golden Knight’s playoff series.

The school won the first #KnightUp challenge with a one-minute video of students playing drums and singing about the team. On Tuesday, the Henderson school will welcome the team’s mascot, Chance, for a pep rally.

Submission were due Thursday and Vanderburg was announced as the winner on Friday. Schools were encouraged to also post their entries on Twitter, using the #KnightUp hashtag. Photos and videos show students dancing, singing and holding signs in honor the city’s first professional sports team.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.