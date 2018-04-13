Henderson school wins Vegas Golden Knights pep rally

A music class at Vanderburg Elementary School has won the school a pep rally before Game 4 of the Golden Knight’s playoff series.
The school won the first #KnightUp challenge with a one-minute video of students playing drums and singing about the team. On Tuesday, the Henderson school will welcome the team’s mascot, Chance, for a pep rally.
Submission were due Thursday and Vanderburg was announced as the winner on Friday. Schools were encouraged to also post their entries on Twitter, using the #KnightUp hashtag. Photos and videos show students dancing, singing and holding signs in honor the city’s first professional sports team.
Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.