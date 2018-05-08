Education

High school journalists recognized with Review-Journal awards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2018 - 5:29 pm
 

The all-female staff of student journalists at Green Valley High School took home top honors Monday at the 42nd annual Las Vegas Review-Journal High School Journalism Awards.

Green Valley’s newspaper, The InvestiGator, won as the best newspaper in the reduced format and also captured the RJ’s First Amendment Award.

Seventeen high schools across the valley took home awards Monday during a ceremony at the Suncoast. In addition to the best newspaper awards, students were honored for headlines, copy editing, design, photography and advertisements.

Green Valley has a history of producing high-quality journalism. Monday marked the 19th top award for the paper, which competed in the standard format category before switching to a smaller size a couple years ago.

“There’s this really high standard,” said Shila Sherafat, a 17-year-old senior who serves as one of the paper’s co-editors-in-chief.

Other than adviser Eric Johnston, the staff of the newspaper is all female. Sherafat and managing editor Erinn Veach, a 17-year-old junior and managing editor of the paper, said they weren’t sure why. A wall in the classroom displays photos of past editors of the paper.

“There was a guy about eight years ago, but since then, it’s been all girls,” Veach said.

In the larger format, The Grizzly Growler of Spring Valley High School netted the best newspaper award under Editor-in-Chief Donovan Souder.

The paper’s news editor, Andrew Mendez, brought home two first-place awards, one second-place award and was named the paper’s most valuable staffer. The latter award is based on nominations from the newspaper’s adviser. Other awards are judged by Review-Journal staff.

Mendez said he’s motivated to make sure the student newspaper is as diverse as the school’s population, which speaks more than 30 languages. Mendez plans to study journalism at UNR next year.

“That’s what I want to do for the rest of my life, get these voices heard,” he said.

One of Mendez’s awards was for an article he wrote on the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, a common subject among works honored in a busy news year in Clark County.

Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook commended the students for their coverage of the shooting, and of the debates that erupted on high school campuses after the school shooting in Parkland in February. Student work this year also covered the school district’s budget crisis and search for a new superintendent.

“The ever-higher quality of entries we see never ceases to amaze,” Cook said.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

Best newspaper / standard format

1st Place – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School – Editor-in-Chief: Donovan Souder

2nd Place – Sunrise Mountain Echo – Sunrise Mountain High School – Editor: Karen Virgen

3rd Place – Mountain Lion Messenger – Sierra Vista High School – Editors: Jubelyn Lumboy,

Deyan Vekic, Katherine Mohler, Luis Gutierrez, Marisol Reano-Lopez, Loi Sheih

Honorable Mention – The Silverado Star – Silverado High School – Editors: Taylor Lane and Morgan Allen

Best newspaper / reduced format

1st Place – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School – Editors: Sarah Fernandez and Shila Sherafat

2nd Place – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School – Editors: Elly Davis and Kaylee Schwurack

3rd Place – LVA Accolades – Las Vegas Academy – LVA Accolades Staff Members

Best news website

1st Place – Southwest Shadow – Southwest Career and Technical Academy

2nd Place – Crusader Chronicle – Faith Lutheran High School

3rd Place – Maverick Pulse – Advanced Technical Academy

Honorable Mention – West Tech Times – West Career and Technical Academy

First Amendment

1st Place – Sarah Fernandez, Shila Sherafat – The Investigator – Green Valley High School

2nd Place – Jubelyn Lumboy – Mountain Lion Messenger – Sierra Vista High School

3rd Place – Taylor Lane – Silverado Star – Silverado High School

Honorable Mention – Chloe Brown and Juliette Singer – LVA Accolades – Las Vegas Academy

Best editorial

1st Place – Dillon Concepcion – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

2nd Place – Dillon Concepcion – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

3rd Place – Southwest Shadow Editorial Board – Southwest Shadow – Southwest Career

and Technical Academy

Honorable Mention – Taylor Lane – Silverado Star – Silverado High School

Opinion writing / Humorous

1st Place – Drew Comer – Maverick Pulse – Advanced Technologies Academy

2nd Place – Sabrina Galaviz – Silverado Star – Silverado High School

3rd Place – Vinh Tran – Southwest Shadow – Southwest Career and Technical Academy

Honorable Mention – Sage Tipple – The Roar – Coronado High School

Opinion writing / Serious

1st Place – Hanna Helfand _ The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

2nd Place – Jake Grosvenor and Eli Duncan – Panther Print – Palo Verde High School

3rd Place – Laura Sanchez Zavala – Maverick Pulse – Advanced Technologies Academy

Honorable Mention – Portia Bingham – Sunrise Mountain Echo – Sunrise Mountain High School

Opinion writing / Pro – Con

1st Place – Vinh Tran and Cassie Valdez – Southwest Shadow – Southwest Career and Technical Academy

2nd Place – Samantha Hays and Deyan Vekic – Mountain Lion Messenger – Sierra Vista High School

3rd Place – Casey Li and Erinn Veach – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

Honorable Mention – Rachel Haunschild and Kate Oshin – West Tech Times – West Career and

Technical Academy

Best illustration

1st Place – Nicholas Horrilleno – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

2nd Place – Cristine Laxamana – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School

3rd Place –Kalana Em – Sunrise Mountain Echo – Sunrise Mountain High School

Honorable Mention – Nicholas Horrilleno – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

Best informational artwork

1st Place – Vivian Wu – LVA Accolades – Las Vegas Academy

2nd Place – Cristine Laxamana – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School

3rd Place – Dillon Concepcion – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

Honorable Mention – Delany Fallico – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School

Best editorial cartoon

1st Place – Juliette Singer – LVA Accolades – Las Vegas Academy

2nd Place – Cristine Laxamana – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School

3rd Place – Isabelle Del Rosario – Southwest Shadow – Southwest Career and Technical Academy

Honorable Mention – Isabelle Del Rosario – Southwest Shadow – Southwest Career

and Technical Academy

Best sports news story

1st Place – Katherine Mohler – Mountain Lion Messenger – Sierra Vista High School

2nd Place – Donovan Souder – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

3rd Place – Leticia Gonzalez – Sunrise Mountain Echo – Sunrise Mountain High School

Best sports feature

1st Place – Emerald Green – The Roar – Coronado High School

2nd Place – Miguel Navarro – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School

3rd Place – Amai Mims – The Grizzly Growler- Spring Valley High School

Honorable Mention – Erinn Veach – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

Best news story

1st Place – Deyan Vekic – Mountain Lion Messenger – Sierra Vista High School

2nd Place – Andrew Mendez – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

3rd Place – Elly Davis – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School

Honorable Mention – John Blake, Kloe Dougherty, Jasper James and Juliette Singer – LVA Accolades

– Las Vegas Academy

Best news feature story

1st Place – Andrew Mendez – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

2nd Place – Loreen Jantono – Mountain Lion Messenger – Sierra Vista High School

3rd Place – Juliette Singer – LVA Accolades – Las Vegas Academy

Honorable Mention – Shae Turner – Crusade Chronicle – Faith Lutheran High School

Best feature story

1st Place – Cosette Zielinski and Jackelyn Romo – Southwest Shadow – Southwest Career

and Technical Academy

2nd Place – Kaeli Britt – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

3rd Place – Kushtrim Muja – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

Honorable Mention – Joanna Bieda – Maverick Pulse – Advanced Technologies Academy

Best entertainment story

1st Place – Olivia Fink – Maverick Pulse – Advanced Technologies Academy

2nd Place – Hannah Serquina – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

3rd Place – Vivian Wu – LVA Accolades – Las Vegas Academy

Honorable Mention – Kaya Thomas – Crusader Chronicle – Faith Lutheran High School

Best review

1st Place – Katherine Alexander – LVA Accolades- Las Vegas Academy

2nd Place – Nicole Burton – The Eagle’s Landing – College of Southern Nevada High School

3rd Place – Cierra McGinn– Mountain Lion Messenger – Sierra Vista High School

Best Page One design / standard format

1st Place – Angelica Marroquin – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

2nd Place – Karen Virgen – Sunrise Mountain Echo – Sunrise Mountain High School

3rd Place – Morgan Allen – Silverado Star – Silverado High School

Best Page One design / reduced format

1st Place – John Blake and Meagan Shaffer – LVA Accolades – Las Vegas Academy

2nd Place – Kaylee Schwurack – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School

3rd Place – Sarah Fernandez – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

Honorable Mention – Miranda O’Donnell – The Eagle’s Landing – College of Southern

Nevada High School

Best sports page design / standard format

1st Place – Amai Mims – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

2nd Place – Donovan Souder – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

3rd Place – Karen Virgen – Sunrise Mountain Echo – Sunrise Mountain High School

Best sports page design / reduced format

1st Place – Elly Davis – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School

2nd Place – Erinn Veach – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

3rd Place – Kira Leal – The Eagle’s Landing – College of Southern Nevada High School

Best features, arts or entertainment page design / standard format

1st Place – Jubelyn Lumboy – Mountain Lion Messenger – Sierra Vista High School

2nd Place – Kushtrim Muja – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

3rd Place – Morgan Allen – Silverado Star – Silverado High School

Honorable Mention – Nidian Navarrete – Sunrise Mountain Echo – Sunrise Mountain High School

Best features, arts or entertainment page design / reduced format

1st Place – Zack Jackson – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School

2nd Place – Kaeli Britt – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

3rd Place – Kira Leal – The Eagle’s Landing – College of Southern Nevada High School

Honorable Mention – Juliette Singer – LVA Accolades – Las Vegas Academy

Best copy editing

1st Place – Shila Sherafat – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

2nd Place – Sarah Fernandez – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

3rd Place – La Chine Wong – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

Best headline

1st Place – Andrew Mendez – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

2nd Place – Juliette Singer – LVA Accolades – Las Vegas Academy

3rd Place – Grace Fitzpatrick – The Meadows Sentinel – The Meadows School

Best advertisement

1st Place – Olivia Santos – Silverado Star – Silverado High School

2nd Place – Elly Davis – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School

3rd Place – Breanna Burns – The Eagle’s Landing – College of Southern Nevada High School

Honorable Mention – Cole Miele – Mountain Lion Messenger – Sierra Vista High School

Best sports photo

1st Place – Cherish Jones – Mountain Lion Messenger – Sierra Vista High School

2nd Place – Esmeralda Arias – Sunrise Mountain Echo – Sunrise Mountain High School

3rd Place – Ryan Kelleher – The Roar – Coronado High School

Honorable Mention – Leigh Quarles – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School

Best news photo

1st Place – Karen Pegueros – The Roar – Coronado High School

2nd Place – Erinn Veach – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

3rd Place – Jason Park – Maverick Pulse – Advanced Technologies Academy

Honorable Mention – Caitlin Gaddis – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

Best feature photo

1st Place – Caitlin Gaddis – The Grizzly Growler – Spring Valley High School

2nd Place – Cherish Jones – Mountain Lion Messenger – Sierra Vista High School

3rd Place – Manon Ladeyn – Eye of the Tiger – Bonanza High School

Honorable Mention – Brynne Hilton – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

Best photo illustration

1st Place – Sarah Fernandez – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

2nd Place – Sarah Fernandez – The InvestiGator – Green Valley High School

3rd Place – Miguel Navarro – Hillside Hotwire – Foothill High School

Honorable Mention – Taylor Lane and Morgan Allen – Silverado Star – Silverado High Schoo

MOST VALUABLE STAFFER

Jason Park, ATECH

Monique Raven, Basic Academy

Alondrah Ramirez, Bonanza

Saveria Farino, Coronado

Breanna Burns, CSNHS

Trinity Goldsmith, Durango

Shae Turner, Faith Lutheran

Elly Davis, Foothill

Shila Sherafat, Green Valley

Juliette Singer, Las Vegas Academy

Jake Grosvenor, Palo Verde

Jubelyn Lumboy, Sierra Vista

Morgan Allen, Silverado

Andrew Mendez, Spring Valley

Karen Virgen, Sunrise Mountain

Minahil Tufail, The Meadows

Natalie Johnson, West CTA

ad-high_impact_4
News
Weather Balloon Collects Key Data
Meteorologist Chelsea Kryston discusses the Las Vegas National Weather Service's balloon carrying a radiosonde that collects temperature, humidity and pressure readings.
'Avengers: Infinity War' to Cross $1 Billion Mark
'Avengers: Infinity War' to Cross $1 Billion Mark And it will have done so faster than any other film in history. The Anthony and Joe Russo directed film has only been in theaters for eight days since its Apr. 27 release, and it’s already raked in $905.1 million at the worldwide box office, including $338.4 million in North America. It will reach the milestone faster than ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ which took 12 days to cross over the $1 billion threshold. ‘Infinity War’ is the 34th film to cross $1 billion at the global box office, not accounting for inflation.
Henderson Residents Fighting Their HOA
Sun City Anthem residents Tim Stebbins and Bob Frank were arrested by the Henderson Police Department for filing a false report of a crime after they claimed their HOA was hiding surplus assessments in a secret slush fund. Nearly a decade later, Frank is still trying to clear his name. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Professor Retiring After 50 Years
Professor Bernard Malamud reflects on his 50 years teaching economics at UNLV and what it's been like watching to school and the city grow.
Donald Trump recognizes Jon Ponder of Hope for Prisoners
Former bank robber Jon Ponder, now CEO of Hope for Prisoners, is recognized by President Donald Trump at the White House Rose Garden. Debra J. Saunders/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Motorcyclist suffers severe head injury
A crash early Friday morning has left a motorcyclist hospitalized with a serious head injury, according to Las Vegas police. The crash occurred in the southwest valley at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, and was reported around 1:30 a.m. Police are investigating and one lane of the eastbound 215 offramp has been shut down.
Woman stabbed in the stomach
Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a woman in the stomach during a street robbery Friday morning in the central valley. The 37-year-old woman walked into the 7-Eleven at 531 E. Sahara Ave., around 1:30 a.m. with a wound to her abdomen, according to police. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive her wound. The stabber remains at-large.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Eighteen House members sent a letter to the Nobel Committee in Norway, recommending President Donald Trump for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. The letter was signed by Rep. Luke Messer and other GOP members, according to the New York Post. Letter to Nobel Committee This week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Trump deserved the nomination, as well, for his efforts to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons. Trump is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un soon.
Bodycam video: Las Vegas police breach gunman’s door during Oct. 1 shooting
Las Vegas police released body camera footage that depicts the moment officers breached Oct. 1 gunman Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay suite.
McCaw School of Mines welcomes its 100,000th visitor
The McCaw School of Mines simulated underground mine attraction has been welcoming field trips and other visitors since 1996. On April 30, they welcomed the 100,000th visitor. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Academy learns to Stop the Bleed
Teachers, faculty and staff at Las Vegas Academy and other schools in the Clark County School District are undergoing "Stop the Bleed" training. Participants learn to apply a tourniquet, pack a wound and apply pressure to stop bleeding. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Sheriff Lombardo on Release of Las Vegas Shooting Records
LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on the department's plan to release video and audio records from the Oct. 1 shooting. The Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations first requested the records in question days after the Oct. 1 shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead. But the department denied the request, and a lengthy court battle ensued. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Weather is factor in deadly rollover
An early Tuesday morning rollover accident in North Las Vegas left a 48-year-old man dead. A Chevrolet pickup was heading west on the 215 Beltway when it left the highway and crashed near Losee Road. A Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman said weather might have played a role in the crash. The driver, who was the only person in the truck, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.
Driver stopped on US 95
A worker with the Freeway Service Patrol was able to stop an impaired driver on U.S. Highway 95 near the Cheyenne Avenue exit on Thursday, April 12, 2018. (Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans Turn Out For Golden Knights Practice
Golden Knights fans turned out in droves after the team shutout the San Jose in their first matchup of the playoffs. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)
Eva White, CCSD superintendent candidate
Eva White, Clark County School District superintendent candidate
Jesus Jara, CCSD superintendent candidate
Jesus Jara, Clark County School District superintendent candidate.
Shonda Huery Hardman, CCSD superintendent candidate
Shonda Huery Hardman, Clark County School District superintendent candidate.
Mike Barton, CCSD superintendent candidate
Mike Barton, CCSD superintendent candidate
A hot air balloon event for a 4-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy.
Local American Family Insurance agents are holding a fundraiser Saturday for a four-year-old girl named Lexi who has cerebral palsy. With the surgery, Lexi could walk for the first time. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Don Haddad, CCSD superintendent candidate
Don Haddad, Clark County School District superintendent candidate.
Jesse Welsh, CCSD superintendent candidate
Jesse Welsh, Clark County School District superintendent candidate.
ICE Detainee Prepares for Lawsuit in Las Vegas
Cecilia Gomez and her lawyer, Laura Berra, and representatives from Arriba Las Vegas Workers Center held a press conference Thursday morning. They announced the filing of a Freedom of Information Act request for all related documents to the Mexican mother's detention by immigration officers in late March and April.
What's Next For Mount Charleston Lodge
Christina Ellis, marketing director for Ellis Island, discusses what the company plans for their latest addition, the Mt. Charleston Lodge in Kyle Canyon.
Bill Cosby Found Guilty on All Charges
Bill Cosby Found Guilty on All Charges The 80-year-old actor has been convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, all of which have a penalty of 10 years in prison. In 2004, Cosby drugged and raped Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee, when she went to him for career advice. Despite only being convicted for Constand’s case, multiple other women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. The verdict was delivered by the jury on Thursday after more than 14 hours of deliberation. This was the second trial for Constrand’s case against Cosby after the first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury could not come to a conclusion.
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' Arrested 30 Years After Crime Spree
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' Arrested 30 Years After Crime Spree According to 'The New York Times', police have made an arrest in connection with a series of unsolved murders and rapes during the 1970s and 1980s. 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo was arrested on two counts of murder, according to records from the Sacramento County jail. The Golden State Killer is believed to have killed at least 12 people, raped at least 45 people and burglarized more than 120 homes between 1976 and 1986. According to CNN, no one has ever been identified as a suspect before. Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento District Attorney
Clark County teacher explains why he’s joining new union
A new local teachers union was created Wednesday, right after Clark County Education Association members voted to cut ties with the state and national union. The new local union retains those ties. (Meghin Delaney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Genetic counselors in Southern Nevada area preaching testing for people with risk factors
Genetic counselors in Southern Nevada area preaching testing for people with risk factors to determine their cancer and disease risk. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run Leaves Las Vegas
The 19th annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run left Las Vegas Wednesday morning. More than 550 officers will run 132 segments to Carson City. Each leg represents an officer who died in the line of duty.
President Donald Trump speaks at White House ceremony for French president
President Donald Trump speaks during a welcome ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. (Debra Saunders/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Education
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Education Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like