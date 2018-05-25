Honors College dean recommended to become acting UNLV president

Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly has recommended Honors College Dean Marta Meana to become UNLV’s acting president after the departure of President Len Jessup.

A UNLV sign at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

A longtime, accomplished educator at UNLV could temporarily take the college’s helm beginning July 1.

Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly has recommended Honors College Dean Marta Meana to become UNLV’s acting president after the departure of President Len Jessup.

“She has as stellar reputation with faculty and students,” Reilly said of Meana. “She tripled enrollment in the honors college.”

The Nevada Board of Regents is scheduled to consider the appointment at a special meeting on June 4, and Meana’s appointment would take effect July 1. That is the same date Jessup will become president of Claremont Graduate University in Southern California.

Jessup’s official last day at UNLV is June 30, but he is on vacation through that date. Provost Diane Chase is the school’s officer in charge until an acting president is officially in place.

Meana, 60, joined the college’s psychology department in 1997 and previously served as a senior advisor to a UNLV president. She became dean of the Honors College in 2014.

Reilly said he picked Meana after hosting 11 forums about the presidency. He also wants to begin a nationwide search for the next president after the fall semester begins.

“It’s not an unwillingness to look at internal candidates. It’s casting the widest net possible,” Reilly said.

That search will entail forming a committee of students, faculty and other members of the UNLV community, Reilly said. He wants to hire an outside search firm to actively seek out potential presidential candidates.

Reilly said that Meana has told him she is not interested in becoming UNLV’s next permanent president. She also doesn’t plan to use this interim position as a stepping stone to a presidency at another college.

“UNLV is her home,” Reilly said. “It’s where she’s going to end her career.”

Meana could not be reached for comment.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.