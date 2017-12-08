In do-over, 3 finalists picked for Nevada charter school agency

Two new names and one familiar one are headed to the governor for consideration to lead the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority.

The State Public Charter School Authority meets at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas in this Aug. 2017 file photo. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Patrick Gavin, the acting executive director, Brian Scroggins, a deputy director in the authority, and Christy Saul, a Fernley resident who works with at-risk special needs students, were the unanimous choices of the State Public Charter School Authority board on Friday.

While Gavin is the front-runner to retain the post, questioning by board member Nora Luna on Friday about his interactions with charter school leaders suggested his reappointment may not be a slam dunk.

“You’ve not always been kind to some of the school leaders in public or even in private,” Luna said. “I would like to know if you feel that or if you feel like you can be supportive even if there’s disagreements in outcomes.”

Gavin responded that he would work on it.

This is the second time the authority board has sent names to Governor Brian Sandoval for approval, in accordance with a new law passed in 2017. The new law brings the authority board in line with other departments, giving the governor the ultimate hiring and firing power over the position.

Gavin, who has served in the executive director role since 2014, was among the first three names sent to the governor. But the other two candidates at the time told the Review-Journal they were not interested in the position.

The governor’s office sent the names back to the authority board in late October, asking them to follow a more thorough and transparent search, which would include posting the job online and conducting interviews.

Through an online posting, the position garnered five applicants, one who then withdrew. The remaining four applicants were invited to speak to the board on Friday. Gavin was the only candidate who was able to attend.

Scroggins was attending a charter safety summit. The other two candidates did not include a reason why they were not in attendance.

