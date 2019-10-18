‘Jeopardy!’ star James Holzhauer makes donation to Las Vegas school

“Jeopardy!” rock-star James Holzhauer stopped by Rancho High School on Friday morning to donate $25,000 to the school for various facility needs.

“Jeopardy!” rock-star James Holzhauer stopped by Rancho High School on Friday morning to donate $25,000 to the school for various facility needs.

The school is one of three high schools with football fields that the district has deemed unplayable. Although the school anticipates that the district to replace the field, Principal James Kuzma notes the school has a variety of other needs.

That includes the school’s band, which needs to raise over $30,000 by December to go to a prestigious event in Chicago.

