Journey bandmates tell Las Vegas students to ‘Don’t Stop Believin” in musical dreams — VIDEO

Ross Valory, left, and Jonathan Cain, both from the band Journey, speak to students at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 17 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Ross Valory, from the band Journey, speak to students at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 17 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts students listen to Journey's band members Ross Valory's and Jonathan Cain's advice on how to get into the music world at the academy, Wednesday, May 17 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts students listen to Journey's band members Ross Valory's and Jonathan Cain's advice on how to get into the music world at the academy, Wednesday, May 17 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Ross Valory, from the band Journey, speak to students at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 17 2017, as another band member Jonathan Cain looks on. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Jonathan Cain, left, and Ross Valory, from the band Journey, speak to students at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Wednesday, May 17 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Jonathan Cain, left, and Ross Valory, from the band Journey, speak to students at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Wednesday, May 17 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Jonathan Cain, left, from the band Journey, tells the story on how he became a member of the band to students at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Wednesday, May 17 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Jonathan Cain plays the famous piano riff from Journey's hit song "Don't Stop Believing" to students at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Wednesday, May 17 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Jonathan Cain sings Journey's hit song "Don't Stop Believing" at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Wednesday, May 17 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Students take photos as Journey's Jonathan Cain sings at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Wednesday, May 17 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Jonathan Cain, left, and Ross Valory, from the band Journey after speaking to students at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Wednesday, May 17 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

They played to a captivated audience.

Students sang along and bobbed to music that was made two decades before their time.

With Jonathan Cain on the keys, and Ross Valory on the bass guitar, the well-known hit “Don’t Stop Believin’” vibrated through the overflowing auditorium at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts on Wednesday.

The two members of the legendary rock band Journey were there to inspire students to pursue their musical dreams.

“I’m just here to share some hope and wisdom about the music business,” Cain said. “To give some encouragement and some guidance.”

With all eyes on him, Cain recalled the moment he was asked to help Journey make its 1981 album, “Escape.”

“I got a phone call one summer — didn’t know how I was going to make my rent, it was a very tricky time,” he said. “They said, ‘You’re in the band.’ I dropped the phone. It was too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

At the time, Cain said Journey was selling 2 million copies of a previously released album. With “Escape,” it jumped to 9 million.

“That’s how good God is,” he said. “He can bless you instantaneously. You can have a supernatural, accelerated moment, and that’s what I had.”

Ben Yao, a 17-year old guitar major, said he was most impressed by their choice to devote time talking to young people like himself.

“It makes them more human, and not the untouchable celebrity status,” Yao said.

He plans to study classical guitar at Oklahoma City University beginning this fall.

“Anything making money in music I will be happy with,” he said of his future goals.

To reach goals, Cain told the budding musicians to “be disciplined” and to keep a journal or write lyrics daily.

He advised students to stay away from alcohol and drugs and find a mentor.

“My father was my vision keeper,” Cain said. “He said, ‘(Jonathan), stay on the path.’ You have to put your head down and keep going. It’s easy to doubt yourself, but it’s easier to just keep going.”

Valory also offered advice.

“Don’t confuse your efforts to be in the music business with what truly inspires you,” he said.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.