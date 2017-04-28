Joyce Helens named president at Great Basin College

Great Basin College, pictured here at 551 E. Calvada Blvd. (Pahrump Valley Times)

The Board of Regents appointed Joyce Helens as president for Great Basin College, effective Aug. 1. She was one of three finalists.

“Our search process has brought forward an excellent and experienced leader to take the helm of Great Basin College,” Rick Trachok, Nevada System of Higher Education board chairman, said in a statement. “We look forward to the contributions she will make to the college and to the many students and communities it serves.”

Helens has served as president of St. Cloud Technical and Community College since 2006. Prior to that, she held leadership positions at the University of Alaska Anchorage Community and Technical College and the University of Alaska Corporate Programs.

Great Basin College’s main campus is located in Elko. Branch locations are in Battle Mountain, Ely, Pahrump and Winnemucca, as well as more than a dozen satellite facilities across the state.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.