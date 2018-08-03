Judge upholds ruling that gives Clark County teachers a raise

District Judge Rob Bare agrees with the arbitrator’s assessment that the district failed to show it could not pay for the raise sought by the Clark County Education Association during contract talks that ended in an impasse.

Ruby Caliendo, a science teacher at Chaparral High School, left, Sharon Pryor, a fourth grade teacher at Gilbert Magnet Elementary, center, and Jane Pleggenkuhte, a member of the student services division, right, gather with members of the Clark County Education Association as they protest for a new contract outside the Edward A. Greer Education Center before a Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A district judge on Friday upheld an arbitrator’s decision that Clark County teachers should receive a pay raise and increased district contributions to health care.

In a five-page order District Judge Rob Bare agreed with the arbitrator’s assessment that the district failed to show it could not pay for the raise sought by the Clark County Education Association, the local teachers union, during contract talks that ended in an impasse. Bare ordered the district to pay the raises, estimated to cost $13 million in fiscal year 2018 and $38.5 million the next year.

The arbitrator first issued a decision in late March, but the Clark County School District and trustees appealed in early April, citing an inability to pay.

“This court finds that the Clark County School District failed to meet its burden to establish that the March 30, 2018, arbitration award was either arbitrary or capricious, or based upon a manifest disregard of the law,” Bare wrote in his order. “This court finds that the March 30, 2018, arbitration award was based upon an appropriate application of the statutory guidelines to the evidence presented throughout the arbitration.”

The arbitrator’s decision was one of the reasons the district pre-emptively had schools cut budgets in the spring, even as it appealed the ruling to the court. District officials said at the time the money would be held aside as the appeal worked through the court system.

“We anticipate it could take as long as a year to receive a decision on the motion to vacate the arbitration decision, and it’s fiscally prudent to plan for all scenarios,” district spokeswoman Kirsten Searer said at the time. “In the case we do win the decision, we will review the financial needs of the district at that point in time and utilize the funds to meet those needs, which could include pay increases for all employees.”

It wasn’t immediately clear Friday whether the district would appeal the judge’s decision.

School district and union officials could not immediately be reached for comment late Friday morning.

