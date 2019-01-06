Kevin Child leaving School Board seat but lawsuit lingers

Though his tempestuous time on the School Board ends Monday, Kevin Child will continue to do battle with the Clark County School District through his ongoing lawsuit.

Clark County School Board Trustee Kevin Child attends the Nevada Republican Party election night watch party at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District trustee Kevin Child reacts during a settlement case involving Child and Deputy Superintendent Kim Wooden during a CCSD Board of Trustees meeting at the County Government Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

In this May 15, 2017, file photo, Clark County School Board Trustee Kevin Child at Rancho High School in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Though his tempestuous time on the Clark County School Board ends Monday, Kevin Child will continue to do battle with the Clark County School District through his lawsuit.

The one-term trustee — whose behavior was the subject of multiple complaints during his four years on the board — filed the wide-ranging lawsuit in September, alleging that other members of the board and school district officials, including former Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky and former Deputy Superintendent Kim Wooden, conspired to make false claims about him and defame his character.

Lawyers for the school district have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which a District Court judge is expected to hear this month.

District officials declined to comment on the litigation, but the motion filed on behalf of the district labeled Child’s lawsuit as “an exercise in personal attacks” and said that it doesn’t present enough evidence to support his allegations and raises several unrelated issues.

“Plaintiff’s complaint reads like a tabloid news article, filled with intentional misrepresentations and falsehoods,” the motion to dismiss reads. “While the salacious and false pleading starts off with intrigue, a thorough read reveals the complaint has much to do about nothing.”

The lawsuit was filed after Child placed second in a four-way primary for the District D seat and after the School Board settled a harassment complaint against the district that was tied to his workplace behavior.

Over his objections, his colleagues approved the settlement of the complaint filed by then-Deputy Superintendent Wooden alleging that Child behaved inappropriately toward her.

Child has called the accusations against him fabrications by his detractors and has said the lawsuit was necessary to clear his name.

In November, Child lost his seat on the board to a political newcomer, Irene Cepeda, who will be sworn in on Monday.

Calls to Child and his attorney were not returned Friday.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.