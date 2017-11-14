Las Vegas-area students National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Program has named 62 Clark County School District students as semifinalists in the 2018 annual competition based on scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
They join 11 other students from Las Vegas Valley schools to represent the highest-scoring participants in Nevada.
Semifinalists represent less than 1 percent of the nation’s high school seniors who qualify. They will compete for the chance to become a finalist, which then allows them to compete for over $32 million of National Merit Scholarships next spring.
“The Clark County School District is extremely proud of the accomplishments achieved by these students in becoming National Merit Semifinalists,” Chief Academic Officer Mike Barton said in a statement. “This accomplishment is a reflection of the hard work and dedication put forth by these students throughout the years as they always ensured achievement and success were at the highest levels.”
The National Merit semifinalists are:
Adelson Educational Campus
Matthew De Castro
Advanced Technologies Academy
Winnie W. Chang
Fernando M. Espinoza
Ian M. Green
Therese-Mae C. Lim
Adam L. Walker
Yinghan Wang
Ryu C. Yi
Bishop Gorman
Hanna Lee
Boulder City High School
Erica N. Snow
Edward W. Clark High School
Denise M. Castle
Davis M. Crouch
Gabrielle M. DeBelen
Jay Desai
Anish S. Devati
Samantha DiFulvio
Sean P. Golonka
Benjamin G. Hand
Liam M. Jones
Aaron J. Kuo
Tara N. McNeil
Michael V. Pasimio
Trevor J. Pearl
Casey Mae I. Perez
Tyler J. Pickett
Rathna Reddy
Matthew D. Shen
James Stewart
Stefan S. Tomov
Nikolay N. Tranakiev
Ammie Y. Wang
Andrew Wang
Alisha M. Yi
College of Southern Nevada High School – West
Jaxson E. Turk
Coronado High School
Lucia F. Bevilacqua
Simon C. Blackhurst
Alexander M. Cutler
Austin M. Czyzyk
Jack S. Damiani
John J. Dougherty
Timothy A. Gutterman
Caytlin N. Miller
Samuel C. Scow
Alexandrea N. Yuen
Desert Oasis High School
Tyler Sadama
Faith Lutheran
Joseph Choo
Ryan Little
Mary Vancura
Foothill High School
David Hayashi
Green Valley High School
Alexander D. Balasky
Megan R. Ballardini
Casey A. Li
Kayla Rawlins
Drake L. Sorkhab
Homeschool
Hudson Root
Meadows School
Celia Anderson
Lindsay Hansen
Jeffrey Ndubisi
Joshua Ocampo
Garrison Ream
Northwest Career and Technical Academy
Apoorva S. Chauhan
Gordon H. Duddy
Palo Verde High School
Branden Lee
Shaan A. Nagy
Sierra Vista High School
Eric S. Chio
Silverado College Preparatory and Career Technical High School
James G. McCarty
Southeast Career and Technical Academy
Sierra Walker
West Career and Technical Academy
Trevor D. Goldsmith
Garrett R. Johns
Justin S. Lee
Abhishek Soni
Shan Shan Yang
Virgin Valley High School
Kameron B. Cox
