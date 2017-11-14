Las Vegas-area students National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Program has named 62 Clark County School District students as semifinalists in the 2018 annual competition based on scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

(Thinkstock)

They join 11 other students from Las Vegas Valley schools to represent the highest-scoring participants in Nevada.

Semifinalists represent less than 1 percent of the nation’s high school seniors who qualify. They will compete for the chance to become a finalist, which then allows them to compete for over $32 million of National Merit Scholarships next spring.

“The Clark County School District is extremely proud of the accomplishments achieved by these students in becoming National Merit Semifinalists,” Chief Academic Officer Mike Barton said in a statement. “This accomplishment is a reflection of the hard work and dedication put forth by these students throughout the years as they always ensured achievement and success were at the highest levels.”

The National Merit semifinalists are:

Adelson Educational Campus

Matthew De Castro

Advanced Technologies Academy

Winnie W. Chang

Fernando M. Espinoza

Ian M. Green

Therese-Mae C. Lim

Adam L. Walker

Yinghan Wang

Ryu C. Yi

Bishop Gorman

Hanna Lee

Boulder City High School

Erica N. Snow

Edward W. Clark High School

Denise M. Castle

Davis M. Crouch

Gabrielle M. DeBelen

Jay Desai

Anish S. Devati

Samantha DiFulvio

Sean P. Golonka

Benjamin G. Hand

Liam M. Jones

Aaron J. Kuo

Tara N. McNeil

Michael V. Pasimio

Trevor J. Pearl

Casey Mae I. Perez

Tyler J. Pickett

Rathna Reddy

Matthew D. Shen

James Stewart

Stefan S. Tomov

Nikolay N. Tranakiev

Ammie Y. Wang

Andrew Wang

Alisha M. Yi

College of Southern Nevada High School – West

Jaxson E. Turk

Coronado High School

Lucia F. Bevilacqua

Simon C. Blackhurst

Alexander M. Cutler

Austin M. Czyzyk

Jack S. Damiani

John J. Dougherty

Timothy A. Gutterman

Caytlin N. Miller

Samuel C. Scow

Alexandrea N. Yuen

Desert Oasis High School

Tyler Sadama

Faith Lutheran

Joseph Choo

Ryan Little

Mary Vancura

Foothill High School

David Hayashi

Green Valley High School

Alexander D. Balasky

Megan R. Ballardini

Casey A. Li

Kayla Rawlins

Drake L. Sorkhab

Homeschool

Hudson Root

Meadows School

Celia Anderson

Lindsay Hansen

Jeffrey Ndubisi

Joshua Ocampo

Garrison Ream

Northwest Career and Technical Academy

Apoorva S. Chauhan

Gordon H. Duddy

Palo Verde High School

Branden Lee

Shaan A. Nagy

Sierra Vista High School

Eric S. Chio

Silverado College Preparatory and Career Technical High School

James G. McCarty

Southeast Career and Technical Academy

Sierra Walker

West Career and Technical Academy

Trevor D. Goldsmith

Garrett R. Johns

Justin S. Lee

Abhishek Soni

Shan Shan Yang

Virgin Valley High School

Kameron B. Cox

