Las Vegas area teachers get special deals during appreciation week

Monday marks the start of Teacher Appreciation Week, which lasts through Friday.
The Clark County School District compiled a list of businesses that are honoring teachers for their efforts.
A CCSD badge or school ID is required to redeem offers. Check flyers for exact dates and restrictions.
Free
Alatorre Dental: Free three-day whitening treatment and other offers.
Anytime Fitness: Free 14-day trial.
Appreciation Financial: Free review of PERS/savings plans.
Escapology: Free live escape game.
Clark County Museum: Free admission.
Freed’s Bakery: Free cupcake during Teacher Appreciation Week.
JW Marriott: Complimentary pool access Monday through Thursday.
Las Vegas Improvisation Players: Free admission for two.
Las Vegas Improvisation Players Workshop: Free workshop.
Las Vegas Natural History Museum: Free admission.
Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.: Free ticket.
Orangetheory Fitness: Three free workouts during the month of May.
Peter Piper Pizza: Free 7-inch pizza on May 7.
Real Bodies: Free admission.
Revolution Fitness Evolved: Free trial.
SeaQuest: Free admission and special teacher appreciation event on May 11.
Shark Reef Aquarium: Free admission during Teacher Appreciation Week and other dates.
Siegfreid & Roy’s Secret Garden at the Mirage: Free admission for two.
Entertainment/fun
Adam London Laughternoon: 2-for-1 ticket offer.
Blue Man Group: 50 percent off tickets.
City National Arena: Buy one, get one free public skate.
Cowabunga Bay Water Park: Admission/season pass discounts.
Defending the Caveman: 2-for-1 ticket offer.
Discovery Children’s Museum: Membership discounts.
Eclipse Theaters: $5 discount on movie tickets.
Friends the Musical Parody: 2-for-1 ticket offer.
Jokesters Comedy Club: 2-for-1 ticket offer.
Kiss Mini Golf: Buy one, get one free round of mini golf.
Las Vegas Lights: 2-for-1 ticket offer.
Las Vegas Philharmonic: 2-for-1 ticket offer for May 11 performance.
Lion Habitat Ranch: 2-for-1 ticket offer for May 10-12.
Mob Museum: 2-for-1 ticket offer.
Tenors of Rock: 2-for-1 ticket offer and other discounts.
Tuacahn Amphiteatre: 50 percent off ticket offer.
Twilight Zone Mini Golf: Buy one, get one free round of mini golf.
Dining/beverages
Benihana: Free appetizer or dessert with purchase.
Blue Ox Restaurant and Lounge: Buy one, get one free menu item.
Broken Yolk Café: Buy one, get one free entrée during the month of May.
Café Rio: $5 toward purchase through May 18.
Cicis: Free buffet on May 7.
Dunkin’ Donuts: 99 cent medium beverage offers and 99 cent small Americano, Latte, Cappucino or Macchiato during the month of May.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Pizza party giveaway.
Honey Salt and Andiron: Free items with purchase.
Jake & Eli: Buy one, get one free entree during the month of May.
Jamba Juice: Buy one, get one free smoothie or bowl.
Jimmy John’s: 50 percent off food purchases.
John’s Incredible Pizza Company: Buy one, get one free admission.
Metro Diner: Buy one, get one free entrée.
Sambalatte: Buy one latte, get second latte 50 percent off.
Room discounts
Caesars Palace: 10 percent off lowest available rate.
Plaza: 25 percent off room rates and no resort fee.
Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel: Up to 30 percent off.
SLS Las Vegas: No resort fee, $25 food and beverage credit and 30 percent off spa services.
Miscellaneous
ABC Hyundai: $1,000 off purchase of new Hyundai plus service special.
A Harmony Nail Spa: 50 percent off massages and other offers.
Alamo Car Rentals: $25 off car rental.
CareNow Urgent Care: $20 sports physicals offer.
Fabulous Freddy’s Car Wash: 50 percent off car washes.
Henderson Nissan: $1,000 off purchase of new Nissan plus service special.
Mortgage Financial Solutions: $1,290 origination fees waived on loan applications.
Renewal by Anderson: $1,000 off patio doors and windows.
Walden University: Enter to win $500 contest.
WGU Nevada: $2,500 scholarship opportunity.
