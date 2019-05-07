Las Vegas area teachers get special deals during appreciation week

Clark County School Superintendent Jesus F. Jara, second right, poses for a selfie with Bob Miller Middle School teachers Heather Bretzfield, left, Jen Carstensen, center, and Amie Winn as they arrive at Freed’s Bakery to receive a free sweet treat during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School Superintendent Jesus F. Jara, second right, chats with Bob Miller Middle School teachers Heather Bretzfield, left, Jen Carstensen, center, and Amie Winn as they arrive at Freed’s Bakery to receive a free sweet treat during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., center, chats with teachers after delivering lunch on Monday, May 6, 2019 to Foothill High School teachers in Henderson during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Foothill High School teachers in Henderson serve themselves after Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., not photographed, delivered lunch on Monday, May 6, 2019 during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., center, chats with special education teachers, Joe Kieominski and Marchelle Mitchell after Lee delivered lunch on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Foothill High School in Henderson during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., second right, chats with english teacher Laura Ciaramitaro, right, after Lee delivered lunch to Foothill High School teachers during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., second right, chats with english teacher Laura Ciaramitaro, right, after Lee delivered lunch to Foothill High School teachers during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., second left, chats with special education teachers Kirsten Young, right, and Jenn Ice, after Lee delivered lunch to Foothill High School teachers during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara, left, greets Lynda Greenwald, Helen Stewart Special School reacher, as she arrives at FreedÕs Bakery to receive a free sweet treat during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jackie Romero, 8th grade science teacher at Bob Miller Middle School, receives her free cupcake from Kathy Gold, counter manager, at Freed’s Bakery during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara, right, looks at an apple cake that was made by cast members from the hit TV show ÒVegas CakesÓ Max Fried, left, and Sonny Robinson for Teacher Appreciation Week at FreedÕs Bakery on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sonny Robinson, cast member from the hit TV show ÒVegas Cakes,Ó carries an apple cake that was made for Teacher Appreciation Week at FreedÕs Bakery on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara, greets Misty Berg, 6th grade teacher at Bob Miller Middle School, as she arrives at Freed’s Bakery to receive a free sweet treat during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bob Miller Middle School teachers Heather Bretzfield, left, Amie Winn, center, and Jen Carstensen show off their sweet treat at Freed’s Bakery during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Glen Taylor Elementary School teacher Jeremian Norman and his daughter Kennedy, 8, arrive at Freed’s Bakery to receive a free sweet treat during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Silvestri Junior High School teacher Janet Cupp receives her free sweet treat from cast member from the hit TV show “Vegas Cakes,” Max Fried, during the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week at Freed’s Bakery on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Monday marks the start of Teacher Appreciation Week, which lasts through Friday.

The Clark County School District compiled a list of businesses that are honoring teachers for their efforts.

A CCSD badge or school ID is required to redeem offers. Check flyers for exact dates and restrictions.

Free

Alatorre Dental: Free three-day whitening treatment and other offers.

Anytime Fitness: Free 14-day trial.

Appreciation Financial: Free review of PERS/savings plans.

Escapology: Free live escape game.

Clark County Museum: Free admission.

Freed’s Bakery: Free cupcake during Teacher Appreciation Week.

JW Marriott: Complimentary pool access Monday through Thursday.

Las Vegas Improvisation Players: Free admission for two.

Las Vegas Improvisation Players Workshop: Free workshop.

Las Vegas Natural History Museum: Free admission.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.: Free ticket.

Orangetheory Fitness: Three free workouts during the month of May.

Peter Piper Pizza: Free 7-inch pizza on May 7.

Real Bodies: Free admission.

Revolution Fitness Evolved: Free trial.

SeaQuest: Free admission and special teacher appreciation event on May 11.

Shark Reef Aquarium: Free admission during Teacher Appreciation Week and other dates.

Siegfreid & Roy’s Secret Garden at the Mirage: Free admission for two.

Entertainment/fun

Adam London Laughternoon: 2-for-1 ticket offer.

Blue Man Group: 50 percent off tickets.

City National Arena: Buy one, get one free public skate.

Cowabunga Bay Water Park: Admission/season pass discounts.

Defending the Caveman: 2-for-1 ticket offer.

Discovery Children’s Museum: Membership discounts.

Eclipse Theaters: $5 discount on movie tickets.

Friends the Musical Parody: 2-for-1 ticket offer.

Jokesters Comedy Club: 2-for-1 ticket offer.

Kiss Mini Golf: Buy one, get one free round of mini golf.

Las Vegas Lights: 2-for-1 ticket offer.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: 2-for-1 ticket offer for May 11 performance.

Lion Habitat Ranch: 2-for-1 ticket offer for May 10-12.

Mob Museum: 2-for-1 ticket offer.

Tenors of Rock: 2-for-1 ticket offer and other discounts.

Tuacahn Amphiteatre: 50 percent off ticket offer.

Twilight Zone Mini Golf: Buy one, get one free round of mini golf.

Dining/beverages

Benihana: Free appetizer or dessert with purchase.

Blue Ox Restaurant and Lounge: Buy one, get one free menu item.

Broken Yolk Café: Buy one, get one free entrée during the month of May.

Café Rio: $5 toward purchase through May 18.

Cicis: Free buffet on May 7.

Dunkin’ Donuts: 99 cent medium beverage offers and 99 cent small Americano, Latte, Cappucino or Macchiato during the month of May.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Pizza party giveaway.

Honey Salt and Andiron: Free items with purchase.

Jake & Eli: Buy one, get one free entree during the month of May.

Jamba Juice: Buy one, get one free smoothie or bowl.

Jimmy John’s: 50 percent off food purchases.

John’s Incredible Pizza Company: Buy one, get one free admission.

Metro Diner: Buy one, get one free entrée.

Sambalatte: Buy one latte, get second latte 50 percent off.

Room discounts

Caesars Palace: 10 percent off lowest available rate.

Plaza: 25 percent off room rates and no resort fee.

Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel: Up to 30 percent off.

SLS Las Vegas: No resort fee, $25 food and beverage credit and 30 percent off spa services.

Miscellaneous

ABC Hyundai: $1,000 off purchase of new Hyundai plus service special.

A Harmony Nail Spa: 50 percent off massages and other offers.

Alamo Car Rentals: $25 off car rental.

CareNow Urgent Care: $20 sports physicals offer.

Fabulous Freddy’s Car Wash: 50 percent off car washes.

Henderson Nissan: $1,000 off purchase of new Nissan plus service special.

Mortgage Financial Solutions: $1,290 origination fees waived on loan applications.

Renewal by Anderson: $1,000 off patio doors and windows.

Walden University: Enter to win $500 contest.

WGU Nevada: $2,500 scholarship opportunity.

