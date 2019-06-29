Las Vegas hospital chain welcomes first crop of medical residents

The inaugural class in the Valley Health System program is comprised of 10 residents in the family medicine program and 16 in the general surgery program.

A new crop of doctors donned their white coats Friday in a welcoming ceremony for the Valley Health System’s first group of medical residents.

The inaugural class is comprised of 10 residents in the family medicine program and 16 in the general surgery program. They received physician-length white coats at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas after completing orientation, and will begin seeing patients Monday under the guidance of attending physicians.

Chief Academic Officer Andrew Eisen said the goal for of new residency program is not only to address the shortage of medical professionals in Nevada in the short-term, but to give recent medical school graduates a chance to start their careers and stay in the state.

“Nationwide, data shows that where people start their residencies, they stay,” Eisen said.

The program has already attracted residents with international credentials.

Stephanie Cao, a graduate of Ross University Medical School in Barbados, said she was cognizant of Nevada’s shortage of medical professionals when she applied to the VHS program and that staying here after completing her 3-year family medicine residency is a strong possibility.

She’ll begin working in high-need areas of the city as part of VHS’ community health program. She said she was drawn to family medicine for the constant, steady nature of the work.

“I believe you should always treat your patients as you would treat your family,” she said.

Hamza Khan, a graduate of Aga Khan University Medical School in Pakistan, said he chose a surgery residency in Las Vegas due in part to the diversity of the city and a climate that reminds him of home.

He credits his mom for encouraging him to pursue health sciences.

Khan says it’s the adrenaline rush and high stakes that drew him to surgery.

“When they come to you, you’re almost losing them, and then you bring them back,” Khan said.

Surgery residents begin on the job right away, rotating through operating rooms, simulations and classrooms during the 5-year program.

A new program also offers an opportunity to make an impact in terms of shaping the academic and operational aspects of the residency for the future, Khan said.

The residency programs were about five years in the making, Eisen said, and the hospital looked for candidates like Khan who wanted to help develop the programs.

Next up, the hospital system hopes to implement residency programs in emergency medicine and internal medicine, as well as obstetrics.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.