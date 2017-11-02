Las Vegas middle school evacuated due to foul odor

Students at Cadwallader Middle School were evacuated about 12:15 p.m., according to the school district.

Cadwallader Middle School, 7775 W. Elkhorn Road (Google Street View)

A Clark County middle school was evacuated Thursday after reports of foul odor.

Students at Cadwallader Middle School, 7775 W. Elkhorn Road, were evacuated about 12:15 p.m., according to the school district. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were on scene along with Clark County School District Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

7775 W. Elkhorn Road, las vegas, nv