Las Vegas middle school starts year with lockdown

Mack Middle School (Facebook)

A Las Vegas middle school started the 2018-19 year with a lockdown while police searched for a robbery suspect in the area.

Mack Middle School, on East Karen Avenue near Boulder Highway, was still on lockdown as of 9:35 a.m. Monday, Clark County School District Police Capt. Ken Young said.

The lockdown was not related to anything happening inside the school but was a precautionary measure while Las Vegas police searched for the suspect in an early morning robbery, Young said.

Two men with at least one gun robbed someone near the school, said Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Jay Rivera. One suspect was in custody while police set up a perimeter to search for the other.

“As a precaution we’re having a school lockdown,” Rivera said.

The school was in a soft lockdown as of 10 a.m., Clark County School District police said. Students and employees may still move about within the school walls, but may have to stay inside and not leave the building or use the outdoor areas.

