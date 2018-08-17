Las Vegas middle school student says men tried to abduct him

Authorities are investigating an incident on Friday morning in which two adult men attempted to abduct a Tarkanian Middle School student on the way to a bus stop, the school said in two messages to parents on Friday.

Tarkanian Middle School, 5800 W. Pyle Ave, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The men approached the student in a white van near Blue Diamond Road and Dean Martin Drive, Principal Reece Oswalt wrote in one message. The student fled to safety and the van drove away.

The school is encouraging anyone with information to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, Oswalt said.

Police are looking for an older model white Ford van with a ladder on the roof and the front license plate missing. Police describe the suspects as an Hispanic male, 25 to 35 years old and wearing a grey shirt, and a white male from 30 to 35 years old wearing a white shirt and black sunglasses.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.