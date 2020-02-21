Las Vegas middle schooler hospitalized after eating pot edible

Cadwallader Middle School is warning families about marijuana use and sales in a neighboring park after the weekend incident.

A Las Vegas middle school is warning families about marijuana use and sales in a neighboring park after a student was rushed to the hospital unresponsive over the weekend after consuming an edible pot product.

Cadwallader Middle School Assistant Principal William Rullis sent a letter to parents Wednesday stating that the school had received reports of students using marijuana and tobacco products in Centennial/Butterfly Park next door.

Additionally, the school has received reports of high school students selling tobacco vapes and marijuana edibles to the middle schoolers, one of whom became unresponsive after ingesting one of these products and was rushed to the hospital, the letter said.

“Please take a moment to have a conversation with all of your children regarding the negative effects these products can have on an adolescent developing brain,” Rullis wrote. “We always recommend that students do not hang out at the park unsupervised, particularly before and after school.”

No information on the student’s condition was available.

