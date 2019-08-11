Las Vegas military children get school supplies from nonprofit

Operation Homefront gave out 500 backpacks and school supplies to Las Vegas Valley military children on Saturday as part of its annual Back-to-School Brigade.

Angela D'Agostin, from left, holding her daughter Alena, 2, and with her daughter Anna, 5, select free school supplies during an event for military families hosted by Operation Homefront, at the at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Taresa Olson, left, and her daughter Cambria, 12, select free school supplies during an event for military families hosted by Operation Homefront, at the at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Danielle Dejarnette, right, with her daughter Aria, 6, select free school supplies during an event for military families hosted by Operation Homefront, at the at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jennifer Sinatra, second from left, with her children Zachery George, left, 14, Bella Sinatra, 9, select free school supplies with the assistance of volunteer LaShuna Proctor, far right, during an event for military families hosted by Operation Homefront, at the at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People attend an event for military families hosted by Operation Homefront where they received free school supplies, at the at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Eight-year-old Sebastian Stockmann, right, selects free school supplies during an event for military families hosted by Operation Homefront, at the at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

School school available for free during an event for military families hosted by Operation Homefront, at the at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lucas Stockmann, 13, left, and his brother Sebastian, 8, select free school supplies during an event for military families hosted by Operation Homefront, at the at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Kimberly Weller, from left, with her sons Owen, 6, and Brayden, 8, select free school supplies during an event for military families hosted by Operation Homefront, at the at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer LaShuna Proctor, right, assists Kyle Hammond and his daughter Lily, 5, with selecting free school supplies during an event for military families hosted by Operation Homefront, at the at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Operation Homefront gave out 500 backpacks and school supplies to Las Vegas Valley military children on Saturday as part of its annual Back-to-School Brigade.

The nonprofit organization this year will distribute its 375,000th backpack, according to an Operation Homefront release. Since the program’s 2008 start in 2008, it has saved military families more than $40 million in back-to-school expenses.

The event, supported by Dollar Tree, SAIC and local partners, was held at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center.