Las Vegas military children get school supplies from nonprofit
Operation Homefront gave out 500 backpacks and school supplies to Las Vegas Valley military children on Saturday as part of its annual Back-to-School Brigade.
The nonprofit organization this year will distribute its 375,000th backpack, according to an Operation Homefront release. Since the program’s 2008 start in 2008, it has saved military families more than $40 million in back-to-school expenses.
The event, supported by Dollar Tree, SAIC and local partners, was held at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center.