Las Vegas parents caught off guard as school, day care abruptly close

Parents whose children attend Calvary Christian Learning Academy learned via email Monday night that the school was closing immediately.

The school, which consists of a day care and a kindergarten through eighth-grade elementary school, said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Parents received the email from the Chapter 11 trustee Kavita Gupta about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“I am the Chapter 11 Trustee for the bankruptcy estate of Calvary Community Assembly of God, Inc. As discussed in the attached letters, I deeply regret to advise you that the Calvary Christian Learning Academy’s day care (also referred to as the preschool) and Kindergarten through Eighth Grade (K-8) elementary school will be permanently eliminated as of the close of business on March 26, 2018.”

Parents were told they could make arrangements to pick up any personal property that had been left at the school at 2900 N. Torrey Pines Dr.

“We understand this action may be a hardship and we sympathize with the difficult situation in which you may find yourself. This decision was not undertaken lightly, but is an operational necessity due to the bankruptcy proceeding of Calvary Community Assembly of God, Inc.”

The school was on spring break this week, but the day care had remained open and there was a spring break camp.

Danielle Black, whose 4-year-old and a 9-month-old children attend the school and day care, was angry that she was not given more notice of the school’s closing. She said she had to take Tuesday off from work and scramble to find immediate day care as well a new school for her 4-year-old.

Black said there are 198 children enrolled in the day care — the highest number since her children have been attending the facility. Her older child had been at the school since he 15 months old.

She also questioned why the school sent re-enrollment forms for the 2018-19 school year and why it continued to have fundraisers when it seemed apparent the administration knew the school was going to close.

