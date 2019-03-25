Las Vegas school lockdown lifted after report of teen with gun

Clark County School District police cars. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

No weapons were found during a sweep of Spring Valley High School on Monday morning after police received a report that a juvenile may have entered the school with a firearm.

The report came about 8:20 a.m., prompting Clark County School District officials to place the school at 3750 S. Buffalo Drive on lockdown for about an hour. Classes will go on as scheduled, school police Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

The Metropolitan Police Department and school district police worked together to investigate the validity of the report.

Zink did not provide further details.

