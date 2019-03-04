Las Vegas school social worker arrested on sexual misconduct charges

Anthony Winston (Clark County School District)

Clark County School police have arrested a school social worker for alleged inappropriate behavior with two students following an investigation at Chaparral High School.

Anthony Winston, 31, faces one felony count of kidnapping, two felony counts of child abuse for sexual misconduct and two counts of open and gross lewdness, according to police. He was a contracted social worker for the district.

Las Vegas Justice Court records also show Winston faces charges of attempted sexual conduct with a student 16 years or older.

It’s the fifth arrest of a district employee this school year — three of which have involved inappropriate sexual behavior with minors.

Winston, who was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, was contracted in October 2018 and had his employment terminated on Feb. 28.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

