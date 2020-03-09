Las Vegas school that warned about COVID-19 contact to stay open

Explore Knowledge Academy Superintendent Abbe Mattson said the Southern Nevada Health District sees no elevated risk to staff or students and no reason to close the school.

The southeast Las Vegas charter school that announced a member of its campus community is under quarantine for potential COVID-19 exposure does not plan to temporarily close its doors, a school official said Monday.

A statement from Explore Knowledge Academy Superintendent Abbe Mattson sent Monday said the school is in ongoing communication with the Southern Nevada Health District, which has maintained that there was no direct exposure to the disease at the school, so there is no elevated risk to staff or students and no reason to close the school.

Students will return to the campus Tuesday for classes, as Monday was a scheduled home-based learning day as part of EKA’s four-day school week schedule.

The school expects to send another update to parents regarding the situation later Monday, Mattson’s message said.

“EKA’s goal is to be transparent with our students, families, and staff so they can know and trust that we are putting their health and welfare first,” Mattson said in the letter. “As a public school, we are, however, under certain legal obligations to maintain privacy with respect to the medical information of our students, families, and staff.”

According to Mattson’s letter, EKA is working with the Nevada Department of Education for guidance regarding students who stay home in the days ahead out of concern that the pathogen could be present at the school.

The letter also detailed the school’s daily cleaning processes, which Mattson said have been in place all year. In addition to wiping down school areas and student technology, the school uses Evaclean, an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer.

EKA consists of an elementary and secondary school and is sponsored by the Clark County School District. It’s not clear whether the person quarantined is a contact of either of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County.

Clark County School District officials have not responded to questions about whether there has been a known risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus at any of the district’s schools.

Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement Friday that all schools would receive additional cleaning on Monday, a scheduled day off for students, teachers and 9-month support staff.

