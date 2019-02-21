Las Vegas school worker investigated after asking student for photos

Saville Middle School, 8101 N. Torrey Pines Drive (Google Street View)

Authorities opened an investigation Thursday afternoon into a northwest Las Vegas middle school staff member accused of asking a student for pictures of herself.

A girl, whose age was not disclosed, told police on Thursday that the staff member of Saville Middle School, 8101 N. Torrey Pines Drive, had asked her for the pictures over social media, according to Clark County School District police spokesman Sgt. Bryan Zink.

The girl’s parents have been instructed to reach out to the Metropolitan Police Department, which has taken over the investigation “due to the incident occurring off school property,” Zink said.

Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez confirmed a Las Vegas officer was at the school Thursday afternoon investigating but had no other details to release. No arrests had been made as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Zink said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

