Las Vegas student arrested after ‘terroristic threat’

Desert Oasis High School (Google Streetview)

A 15-year-old student at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas was arrested on Thursday morning after another student overhead him making terroristic threats, according to Clark County School District police.

The student was overheard making comments about causing violence to the staff and students, said Sgt. Bryan Zink. Another student reported the comments to staff, who reported it to school police.

The juvenile was taken into custody and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Several firearms were also removed from the home of the boy’s family and booked into the evidence vault for safekeeping, Zink said.

