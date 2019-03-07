Las Vegas student suspended for threatening classmates

Hyde Park Middle School (Google Street View)

The Clark County School District and Metropolitan Police Departments are investigating a threat made at a central valley middle school on Wednesday.

A Hyde Park Middle School student threatened a group of students on social media, CCSD police sergeant Bryan Zink said.

Both Metro and the CCSD police department concluded the threat was not credible. The school sent out a Parent Link letter informing parents of the incident Thursday.

The school, located at 900 Hinson St., near South Valley View Boulevard and Alta Drive, was open on Thursday.

The eighth-grader has been removed from school pending a conference between the boy’s parents and school administrators. Further disciplinary actions may or may not be taken after the conference, Zink said.

School administration encourages students to report any perceived threat to the appropriate authorities or through SafeVoice, CCSD’s anonymous tip report system. If anyone has any questions, concerns or information regarding this incident or anything else that pertains to Hyde Park Middle School, please call 702-799-4260.

Contact Jessica Terrones at je rrones@reviewjournal.com or 70 2-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

900 Hinson St., las vegas, nv