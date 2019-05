Playing as an attorney Jaivian Gonzalez, 10, speaks during a mock trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 3, 2019. The mock trial involved fourth grade students from Hickey Elementary School putting Wizard Harry Potter on trial for misuse of magic charges. He was found not guilty. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fourth graders from Hickey Elementary School made their case against Harry Potter at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday.

The students took part in a mock trial where the beloved wizard was accused of misusing his magic.

Two classes played the roll of judge, jury, attorneys and witnesses to try Potter for allegedly turning his enemy Draco Malfoy into a pink puppy. They had guidance from Nevada Eighth Judicial District Judge Tierra Jones.