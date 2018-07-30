Las Vegas teacher accused of hitting autistic child gets charge reduced

Melody Carter, 58, was accused of hitting a 5-year-old student with a stick in May at Harmon Elementary, according to a police report.

Melody Carter (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Harmon Elementary School. Google Street View.

The case against a Las Vegas elementary school teacher accused of hitting a 5-year-old autistic student with a stick was closed Monday after a felony child abuse charge was reduced to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Clark County School District police arrested Melody Carter, 58, in June after opening an investigation at Harmon Elementary. Carter was accused of hitting the student with a stick in May, according to a police report.

One substitute teacher’s aide told officers she saw the teacher hit the non-verbal student after telling him to put his shoes on, according to the report.

But another teaching assistant told police that she saw Carter tapping a student with the pointer the same day and that she was not hitting him hard. She also said she has never had to stop Carter from being physical with students.

The felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor on the condition that Carter complete anger management counseling and stay out of trouble, which she had done by Monday, court documents show.

Carter, who has worked in the district since 1996, is still assigned to home, according to the district.

A district spokesperson said that the district does not comment on individual personnel matters, but will determine next steps now that the judicial proceeding has concluded.

