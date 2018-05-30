Las Vegas Valley student bows out of national spelling bee

“Toadyism” fells Mischa Abad, 11, who recently finished fifth grade at Somerset Academy of Las Vegas’ Stephanie Campus, in second day of national competition in Washington, D.C.

Nevada State Spelling Bee champion Mischa Abad, a fifth-grader from Somerset Academy Stephanie Campus, at her Henderson home on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson fifth-grader representing Nevada in the Scripps National Spelling Bee was knocked out in the second round Wednesday after misspelling “toadyism.”

Mischa Abad, 11, who recently finished fifth grade at Somerset Academy of Las Vegas’ Stephanie Campus, correctly spelled “budesonide” — a synthetic anti-inflammatory drug often used to treat asthma —on Tuesday, but met her Waterloo on day two of the competition when she drew “toadyism.”

After having the moderator repeat the word, give her the definition — “the behavior or attention of one who engages in excessive deference and attention through motives of self-interest” — the language of origin and “all other information,” Mischa took a stab.

“T-o-d-e-i-s-m,” she said.

A small bell rang, signifying she did not spell the word correctly and Mischa thanked the judges and left the stage.

In a text message, Tricia Abad, Mischa’s mom, said the definition did not help Mischa figure out the root word, which would have helped her spell it correctly.

“We are very proud of her effort and how she continues to represent Nevada,” her mom said in a text message.

The competition, which brings spellers across the nation to Washington, D.C., also includes some time for sightseeing.

Forty-one remaining spellers will compete Thursday in the final round of the competition, which can be viewed on ESPN beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.