Culinary Arts students from three Clark County high schools showcased their cooking talents during the fifth-annual “Diced!” culinary competition at Southwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas on Friday.

Chef Barry Dakake of Scotch 80 Prime, center, works with culinary arts students including Destiny Royse, left, and Cicelia Siu of Southwest Career and Technical Academy during the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at SWCTA in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Southwest Career and Technical Academy teacher, Chef Ruben Munoz, hands out the surprise ingredient, flat iron steak, before the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at SWCTA in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary Arts students from three Clark County School District high schools listen to instructions before the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at Southwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary Arts students from three Clark County School District high schools listen to instructions from Southwest Career and Technical Academy teacher, Chef Ruben Munoz, before the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at SWCTA in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary Arts students from Southeast Career and Technical Academy, from left, Dolores Santana, Justin Ledford and Alexandra Rodriguez wait for the clock to start the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at Southwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary Arts students including Miriam Munoz, right, and Bryan Martinez of Southeast Career and Technical Academy grab ingredients during the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at SWCTA in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary Arts students including Kierra Pettis of East Career and Technical Academy, center, grab ingredients during the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at SWCTA in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Chef Lola Pokorny of Lola's A Louisiana Kitchen checks on culinary arts students during the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at SWCTA in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary Arts students Bryan Martinez and Jordan Scott of Southeast Career and Technical Academy discuss how to prepare their dish during the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at SWCTA in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary Arts students Rim Ghebremeskel, left, and Idaliah Butler of Southwest Career and Technical Academy prepare their dish during the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at SWCTA in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary Arts students Rim Ghebremeskel, left, and Idaliah Butler of Southwest Career and Technical Academy prepare their dish during the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at SWCTA in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A Culinary Arts student prepares a dish during the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at SWCTA in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary Arts students, from left, Rim Ghebremeskel, Yen Binh Tran and Idaliah Butler of Southwest Career and Technical Academy plate their dish during the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at SWCTA in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary Arts students, from left, Katrina Lapan, Lorraine Corado and Kierra Pettis of East Career and Technical Academy react after winning the fifth-annual "Diced!" culinary competition at SWCTA in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students put their kitchen skills to the test during the friendly competition. They battled to see which team has the best looking and best tasting final dish. Chefs from local restaurants served as guest judges for the competition.