Latecomers boost Clark County school enrollment by 12.5k

The Clark County School District has registered over 12,000 students since the first day of school last week, and the late registrations keep rolling in.

New students sit in the cafeteria on the opening day of Josh Stevens Elementary School in Henderson on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District has registered over 12,000 students since the first day of school last week, and the late registrations keep rolling in.

Enrollment stood at 302,946 at the end of the first school day Aug. 14, according to the district. By the end of the week, that figure had increased to 315,487.

That increase of 12,541 by the fifth day of school is slightly higher than the average five-day increase over the past three years of 12,490.

That doesn’t pose a significant problem for the district, since the money it receives from the state is based on average daily enrollment. The district reports its average daily enrollment to the state four times each year, starting Oct. 1.

“It does increase throughout the year with the growth of the valley and things like that,” said Chief Technology Officer Dan Wray.

The district’s total enrollment — last estimated mid-Monday at roughly 317,600 — is still below the total year-end projection of 323,380 that the district based its budget on in April.

“We’ve got a little more room to get up to that projection number,” Wray said.

The district encourages parents to register to register their children over the summer.

“They can always visit their local school and get registered there,” Wray said. “There are computers there at every school that they can use to register. They can also visit the CCSD website to begin the new registration process.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.