Lawsuit alleges CCSD did little after classmates made death threat

A student’s family is accusing Clark County School District officials of failing to take adequate action when he was allegedly threatened with death.

West Career and Tech Academy (Google Street View)

A West Career and Tech Academy student and his mother are suing the Clark County School District, accusing officials of failing to take adequate action when the minor was allegedly threatened with death in an Instagram group chat.

The lawsuit filed on Jan. 14 says the minor plaintiff was added to an Instagram chat last August where three other students were making “disturbing comments” about his weight and sexual orientation, as well as graphically describing how they would paralyze and murder him. The three other minors and their parents are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, the student defendants described in the messages how they would get away with the murder, including changing their clothes and driving the plaintiff’s body to the desert, where they would “bury him beneath the 15th cactus.”

“Additionally, multiple comments were made by the student defendants indicating that the plaintiff should commit suicide,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit names CCSD as a defendant, alleging that little was done to investigate the incident or take action against the students named in the complaint. It states the student defendants were permitted to continue attending school with the plaintiff, and to come into close proximity despite a protective order against them that the plaintiff’s family obtained.

The lawsuit states that the plaintiff’s mother brought the messages to the attention of the West Tech dean of students on Aug. 20 2019 and to CCSD police officer Matthew Shatto to document the incident in case of future issues.

According to a CCSD police incident report included with the lawsuit, Shatto spoke to one of the student defendants the next day, describing the individual, whose name was redacted by the district, as “very apologetic.” Shatto requested that the case be closed, with no criminal charges at the time.

“(Redacted) said his comments were wrong and he only intended them to be in a joking manner,” the incident report from Shatto says.

The district and families of the defendants did not return requests for comment. Attorney Patrick Kang, who represents the plaintiffs, also did not return a request for comment.

The lawsuit states the student suffered mental and emotional harm as a result of the defendant’s actions. It asks for punitive damages in addition to attorney’s fees and medical costs.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.