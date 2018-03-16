Lawyer questions ethics of UNLV president over donation flap

Nine days after UNLV President Len Jessup received an evaluation that detailed “several weaknesses” in his job performance, he inked a deal with a university donor for $14 million.

UNLV President Len Jessup said Wednesday that media reports of his ouster are untrue, but he has told Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly that he will "begin looking at other opportunities." (Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nine days after UNLV President Len Jessup received an evaluation that detailed “several weaknesses” in his job performance, he inked a deal with a university donor for $14 million.

But part of that deal included a provision that he and medical school dean Barbara Atkinson keep their jobs through 2022, according to a memo obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The philanthropic transaction — a memorandum of understanding between the Engelstad Family Foundation and the UNLV Foundation — raised ethical violation concerns, and Thom Reilly, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education, sought an outside legal opinion.

“Equally serious, however, is the conduct of Dr. Jessup and whether his third-party beneficiary status under the MOU renders him unfit to continue to serve as president,” according to the memo written by Scott Abbott of the Kamer Zucker Abbott law firm. “While Dr. Jessup may claim that he did not negotiate his continued employment as a condition for the donor’s gift, the optics are appalling.”

Kris Engelstad McGarry, a trustee of the Engelstad Family Foundation, said she doesn’t believe Jessup engaged in “self-dealing” when he signed the agreement on Feb. 7. Atkinson signed the deal the day before Jessup did.

“It’s not a self-dealing issue,” Engelstad McGarry said. “It’s a donor preference issue.”

She said she no one at NSHE talked to her about it, and believes the system should have had a conversation with Jessup rather than asserting that he was dishonest.

“Nobody told me what to say in this agreement,” she said. “It’s what we wanted.”

In the memo written to Reilly, Abbott said Jessup’s execution of the donor memorandum in his capacity as president of UNLV is “extremely troubling” as it would guarantee him nearly $1.6 million in salary if his compensation would remain at the current level of $5.25 million a year. The memo said the execution was “made even more egregious given the timing.”

Abbott’s memo, which is dated March 5, also said that if Jessup is removed from his position, “there is great risk that the pledge memorialized by the MOU will likely be canceled.”

Engelstad McGarry told the Review-Journal on Wednesday that the foundation revoked the $14 million gift in light of Jessup’s announcement that he will seek other job opportunities. Conversations about the gift began about a year ago Engelstad McGarry said, and Scott Roberts, vice president for philanthropy and alumni engagement at UNLV, told the Review-Journal in March.

“There are lot of versions that go back and forth before you actually get something signed,” Engelstad McGarry said. “It’s not atypical that agreements have three or four different versions until you fine tune things that work.”

According to the MOU, “if either the dean of the School of Medicine or the President of UNLV changes, Donor reserves the right to discontinue, modify, withhold any future payments, or cancel the Engelstad Family Foundation Medical Education Building Matching Gift Pledge, in its sole discretion.”

Prior to the foundation’s revocation of the grant, UNLV had raised $64 million to fund construction of a new medical education building. Most recent figures from the university show that the building could cost $232 million.

Engelstad McGarry said that she doesn’t trust the stewardship of the board of regents to handle the foundation’s money.

“They are micro-managers,” she said. “They’re looking to use this as a springboard to a higher office. Some of them don’t have the credentials to be sitting there at all. I feel I distrust groups that have closed door meetings and then come out and grandstand.”

She said the board should give university presidents “some leeway” in making mistakes without having their hands slapped in public and believes the governance structure of the board of regents should be changed in the upcoming 2019 legislative session. She would like to see the members be appointed, rather than elected.

“They (UNLV) have touted they wanted to do better for many, many years, and we finally are,” Engelstad McGarry said. “My real fear is that it’s going to get set back for another 10 years.”

Reilly declined to comment for the story. Jessup did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.

Confidential memo regarding UNLV President Len Jessup by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Memorandum of understanding by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd