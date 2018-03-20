Lawyer: Trustee Child to sue if Clark County School Board OKs settlement

Embattled Clark County School Board Trustee Kevin Child will sue if the school board approves a settlement of a workplace harassment complaint against him, his attorney said Tuesday.

Clark County School District Board of Trustees Member Kevin L. Child at a regular board meeting in the Edward A. Greer Education Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Craig Mueller, a local attorney representing Child and a Republican candidate for attorney general, said Tuesday there is no evidence to support the claims in the complaint lodged by Kim Wooden, the deputy superintendent.

“This is the politics of the sleeziest sorts,” Mueller said in an interview with the Review-Journal. “I don’t see that Kevin Child has done anything wrong other than ask for an audit of the school district.”

School district officials are asking the School Board to approve the settlement at its next meeting on Thursday. If that happens, Mueller said Child may sue the district for slander and defamation.

Details of the allegation and the proposed settlement terms are still unclear, but Wooden’s complaint alleges inappropriate behavior by the first-term trustee.

Mueller, who was hired by the district several weeks ago to represent Child in the case, said he was still reviewing the documents when he learned that the settlement had been placed on the board’s agenda and that he would have advised the district against submitting it.

He said the district is rushing the case in an effort to foil Child’s bid for re-election.

“The whole thing reeks to high heaven,” he said. “What’s the rush? The rush is it’s election season.”

The Clark County School District did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wooden could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.