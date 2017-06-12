Local students experience milestone moment at Zion National Park

Faith Francis, 10, left, gets help from Park Ranger Gustava Hoskins with pinning her Junior Ranger badge on her shirt at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park" program, Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Students and chaperones look over the bridge to see the Virgin River at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow, center, gets orientation underway for the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park" program at Zion National Park, Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Tva Parks, left, CEO and president of Connect Central Corporation, and Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow high-five their success at making the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park" program happen at Zion National Park, Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Park Ranger Cinda Doughty explains safety measures to the students at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Park Rangers Carmen Reese, left, and Lindsay Kaye take a water break in front of the lodge at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Students and chaperones enjoy the view on the Emerald Pools hike at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Students and chaperones sit by the Virgin River to enjoy their lunch at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Park Rangers Lindsay Kaye, left, and Carmen Reese, right, explain some of the biology that live in the river at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Fourth graders from Wendell P. Williams Elementary School and Victory Mission Baptist Church excitedly walk off their bus into Zion National Park, Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Fourth graders from Wendell P. Williams Elementary School and Victory Mission Baptist Church listen to Park Ranger Andi Buttram explain the trails they'll be hiking, Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Maria Gonzalez, center, sprays sunscreen on the neck of Brian Cruz, 10, before their hikes at Zion National Park, Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Park Ranger Andi Buttram gives a brief speech at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park" program, Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Students from Kermit R. Booker and Matt Kelly Elementary Schools line up in front of the lodge at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Two students from Kermit R. Booker and Matt Kelly Elementary Schools during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow, center foreground, greets attendees at Zion National Park for the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park" program, Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Park Ranger Gretchen Weiss leads the kids and chaperones in a song at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Park Ranger Cinda Doughty guides her group on the Emerald Pools hike at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Students walk through the waterfall on the Emerald Pools hiking trail at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Students get their hands wet in the Virgin River at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Park Rangers Carmen Reese, left, and Lindsay Kaye, right, watch their group splash in the Virgin River at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Park Ranger Andi Buttram explains what it means to be a junior ranger to her group at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park" program, Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Park Ranger Andi Buttram conducts the Junior Ranger oath at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park" program, Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Students from Kermit R. Booker and Matt Kelly Elementary Schools splash in the Virgin River at Zion National Park during the "1 Million African American Youth In A Park", Saturday, June 10, 2017. One hundred fifty children from Las Vegas visited the park for the first time as part of the "Every Kid In A Park" program extension. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Three buses rolled to a stop Saturday at a campground parking lot near Zion National Park’s Pa’rus Trailhead, delivering 150 Las Vegas children and their accompanying adults. As the doors opened and the children exited, some experimented a milestone moment — the first time setting foot in another state and in a national park.

“This is the furthest I’ve ever been away from my mom,” 10-year-old Faith Francis told her grown-up chaperone. “I feel safe, and excited to be here!”

Fourth-graders from Rainbow Dreams Academy, Victory Mission Baptist Church, 100 Academy of Excellence and Booker, Kelly and Wendell Williams elementary schools were invited to the park along with a small group of children from Child Protective Services.

After an orientation, the children split into groups of about 20 and, escorted by park rangers, hiked through Zion. They followed easy trails that could be hiked in less than an hour, along routes showcasing scenic points. One group, for example, saw the north face of Angels Landing and Zion’s famous cliffs.

In partnership with the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation and the Every Kid In A Park program, Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow worked for a year to bring the students to Zion.

Every Kid In A Park, started by in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama, offers all U.S. fourth-graders and their families free admission to national parks and other federal lands and waters for a full year to discover wildlife, resources and history.

Barlow, alerted by Parks, was backing 1 Million African-American Youth In A Park, an Every Kid in a Park extension, led by National Park Foundation board member Stephen Hightower. The extension aims to introduce up to 1 million young people of color to America’s national parks this year, partly to introduce them to the National Park Service’s myriad professions, which include rangers, biologists, ecologists, chemists, engineers, construction managers, medical professionals, veterinarians, artists and lawyers.

“Although this is an initiative for 1 Million African American Youth In A Park, for me, anyone that wants to participate can,” Barlow said. “And I shared this with the principals, any student that wants to participate is free to participate.”

To fund the trip, business consulting company Connect Central Corp., led by CEO and President Tva Parks, brought in sponsors. Barlow, meanwhile, worked with a couple of locals attorney offices and local businesses to bring in additional money.

After their trek, the children were inducted as Zion National Park junior rangers. The children swore an oath to protect all of nature the national parks preserve — the streams, creatures, fresh air and history. For their pledge, the students received wooden badges to pin to their shirts.

The new junior rangers joined hands and shouted, “Zion!”

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @latina_ish on Twitter.