Lockdown lifted at Las Vegas high school after search for robbers ends

Spring Valley High School was placed on a hard lockdown for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning while Las Vegas police searched for three teenagers wanted in an attempted robbery at a nearby park.

The lockdown at the school began around 10 a.m., shortly after three teens allegedly attempted to rob a person on the 7600 block of West Flamingo Road, about a half-mile south of the school. It was lifted about 11:30 a.m., according to Clark County School District police spokesman Sgt. Bryan Zink.

At least one of the teens was armed, and the group was seen running from the park toward the school, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. None of the teens was taken into custody.

According to Zink, a hard lockdown requires a school to lock all of its doors, while a soft lockdown only requires a school to lock doors leading into the campus and does not disrupt classroom time.

“During the hard lockdown they will lock classroom doors, duck and cover and wait for us to give them the all clear,” Zink said.

