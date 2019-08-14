Longtime head of HR for Clark County schools takes Arizona job

Andre Long served as chief human resources officer at CCSD until he was replaced by Nadine Jones , a former MGM Grand executive, after a critical audit.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Clark County School District’s former head of human resources is leaving to join the administration of an Arizona school district now led by aformer CCSD assistant superintendent.

Andre Long, who was most recently working as the chief community engagement officer, will join the Paradise Valley Unified School District in Arizona on Monday as the assistant superintendent of leadership for secondary schools.

Long previously worked as the chief human resources officer until he was replaced by Nadine Jones, the former vice president of human resources for MGM Grand. The switch came following an external analysis of the district’s operations that highlighted deficiencies in the department.

His annual salary will be $145,040, less than the $154,408 base salary he made in calendar year 2018.

Long did not respond to requests for comment.

Jesse Welsh, the superintendent for Paradise Valley who previously worked in the Clark County School District, said the district is excited to welcome Long.

“A lot of principals I think are really going to benefit from his ability to really ask good questions and learn about the schools,” Welsh said.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-havey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.