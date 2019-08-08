Looking back at back-to-school in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

It’s the 1980s. Summer break is over, sorry. School is back in session, and your thirst for knowledge is almost as big as your hair.

First day back at school bumper sticker shown by Vikki Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It's the first day back at work for the 1981-82 school year at Gordon McCaw Elementary, Henderson. (Rhea Padellford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It's the first day back to work for the 1982-83 school year in the Clark County School District. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An undated photo of a first day back at school. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As classes start back up on Monday for Clark County School District students, people are sharing their old back-to-school pictures on social media with the hashtag #CCSDTBT. These are a few of our submissions from our archives.

