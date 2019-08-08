Looking back at back-to-school in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
It’s the 1980s. Summer break is over, sorry. School is back in session, and your thirst for knowledge is almost as big as your hair.
It’s the 1980s.
Summer break is over, sorry. School is back in session, and your thirst for knowledge is almost as big as your hair.
As classes start back up on Monday for Clark County School District students, people are sharing their old back-to-school pictures on social media with the hashtag #CCSDTBT. These are a few of our submissions from our archives.
Contact Mike Shoro Lilly at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.