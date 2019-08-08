100°F
Education

Looking back at back-to-school in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2019 - 4:39 pm
 

It’s the 1980s.

Summer break is over, sorry. School is back in session, and your thirst for knowledge is almost as big as your hair.

As classes start back up on Monday for Clark County School District students, people are sharing their old back-to-school pictures on social media with the hashtag #CCSDTBT. These are a few of our submissions from our archives.

The 1981-82 school year is here, and Kim Drake is catching a glimpse of her new classroom. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Something caught these students’ attention on their first day back. They couldn’t help but take a peek. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mrs. Nash is hard at work on the first day at McCaw Elementary School in Henderson. (Rhea Padellford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It’s hard not to be cheery when it’s your first day of the school year and you’re talking on your rotary phone. (Rhea Padellford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
There’s always the last-minute preparations before classes resume. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
There’s always the last-minute preparations before classes resume. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
There’s always the last-minute preparations before classes resume. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Just in case you forgot your new teacher's name, it's spelled J-U-S-T-I-C-E. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The custodians have work to finish, too. (Rhea Padellford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Don’t forget to stop by the library and search for your favorite book using the Dewey Decimal System. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A little back-to-school apprehension is to be expected. This student is about to begin the 1982-83 school year at Hewetson Elementary School. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Weren’t the ’80s something else? (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Like, really something else? (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Welcome back, everyone. Enjoy the school year, and be glad the 1980s are over. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Contact Mike Shoro Lilly at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

