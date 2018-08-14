Male attempts to lure Summerlin elementary students into car

An adult male approached three Richard Bryan Elementary School students Tuesday morning and attempted to lure them into his car, the school reported.
The students, who were walking to the Summerlin school, refused the ride and made it to school safely, a message sent home to parent by Principal Kori Deal said.
Police are investigating the incident, according to the school, but other details — including the type of car — were not immediately available. School began at 8 a.m. but it was not immediately clear what time or at what location the incident occurred. The school is located at 8050 Cielo Vista Avenue.
“This incident serves as an important opportunity to remind our students of safe practices when walking to and from our school,” Deal wrote.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.
Safety tips
The message to parents from Richard Bryan Elementary Principal Kori Deal included these safety tips for parents and students:
— Walk in groups to and from school
— Never take rides from strangers.
— If you are approached by a stranger, keep a safe distance and think of a direction to run if needed. Shout and yell as loud as you can.
— Never give out your name or address to people you do not know. This is especially true on the Internet.
— Run to a safe place, i.e., school, church, store, etc.
— Always let your parents or guardians know where you are. Take the same route to school every day.
— Be sure you know your parents’ full names, addresses and phone numbers.
— If possible, get a license plate number.