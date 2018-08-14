Male attempts to lure Summerlin elementary students into car

An adult male approached three Richard Bryan Elementary School students Tuesday morning and attempted to lure them into his car, the school reported.

An adult male approached three Richard Bryan Elementary School students Tuesday morning and attempted to lure them into his car, the school reported. (Google Street View)

An adult male approached three Richard Bryan Elementary School students Tuesday morning and attempted to lure them into his car, the school reported.

The students, who were walking to the Summerlin school, refused the ride and made it to school safely, a message sent home to parent by Principal Kori Deal said.

Police are investigating the incident, according to the school, but other details — including the type of car — were not immediately available. School began at 8 a.m. but it was not immediately clear what time or at what location the incident occurred. The school is located at 8050 Cielo Vista Avenue.

“This incident serves as an important opportunity to remind our students of safe practices when walking to and from our school,” Deal wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.