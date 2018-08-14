Man attempts to lure Summerlin elementary students into car

A man approached three Richard Bryan Elementary School students Tuesday morning and attempted to lure them into his car, the school reported.

A man approached three Richard Bryan Elementary School students Tuesday morning and attempted to lure them into his car, the school reported.

The students, who were walking to the Summerlin school, refused the ride and made it safely to the second day of school, a message sent home to parent by Principal Kori Deal said.

Police are investigating the attempted luring, said Metro Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the northwest corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Mariner Drive. The school is located at 8050 Cielo Vista Ave., less than a mile from the incident.

Meltzer said police were increasing area checks and she commended the students for reporting the incident promptly.

“Everybody has been in communication to try to follow up on the info that’s provided. It’s still currently working,” she said.

With the 2018-19 year just beginning, Meltzer said the event serves as a reminder for students, parents and drivers to ensure they’re exercising appropriate caution while traveling to and from school.

That includes using the buddy system, avoiding distractions from cellphones, letting someone know where you’re going, crossing streets only in designated areas using crosswalks, shouting and yelling if approached, running toward a school, business, church or other safe place, and reporting incidents immediately to law enforcement.

Griffith Elementary School, located on East Essex Drive in Las Vegas, briefly went into lockdown Tuesday morning while police were in the area, but there were no other major incidents on the second day of school, school district officials said.

