Margo Martin recommended to lead CSN as interim president

She joined the College of Southern Nevada only six months ago, but Margo Martin is being recommended to lead the school beginning early next year.

Margo Martin, vice president of Academic Affairs for the College of Southern Nevada, is being recommended to lead the school as acting president. President Michael Richards is retiring on Jan. 31, 2018. The College of Southern Nevada

College of Southern Nevada President Michael Richards. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Students during the first day of the fall semester at the College of Southern Nevada, Cheyenne Campus in North Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 . Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

She joined the College of Southern Nevada only six months ago, but Margo Martin is being recommended to lead the school beginning early next year.

Thom Reilly, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education, is recommending Martin, who has been vice president for Academic Affairs at CSN since June, to replace longtime CSN President Michael Richards. Reilly’s recommendation comes after several of Martin’s new colleagues suggested her to be acting president.

“Apparently, in the short time I’ve been here, I’ve instilled some level of confidence in folks,” Martin said. “I think this is a tremendous opportunity. I am very enthusiastic that in a short period of time, there’s been a positive response to my leadership.”

In a memo to the state Board of Regents, Reilly said Martin has “extensive experience and background” in academic affairs, assessment, accreditation and working with a multi-campus environment during her 27-year tenure at Florida State College in Jacksonville, Florida.

Reilly said her experience will be important to CSN as the school prepares to submit an accreditation report in April, and as it moves forward with its vision for a multicampus district model.

Martin agreed.

“There are a number of initiatives in the pipeline at the college — things that can’t wait for a president to be selected and for an onboarding process,” she said. “The fact that this college community has confidence that I can shepherd things that are already in the works is a wonderful feeling.”

Richards, who has been president of the college for nearly a decade, announced his retirement Aug. 30. He joined CSN in July 2005 as vice president for academic affairs, was named interim president in 2007 and became the college’s permanent leader in May 2008.

He plans to retire Jan. 31.

Reilly previously said that he had heard overwhelming support from CSN faculty and staff for the college to embark on a national search for a new president. Appointing an acting president ensures that possibility, as Martin will not be able to apply for the position permanently.

“They believe that a national search would allow any potential internal candidate to apply, but also ensure that CSN would get the absolute best candidate as their next leader,” Reilly said in the memo obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Members of the CSN community expressed how important it is for the next president to value diversity and community engagement.”

The board will likely vote on Reilly’s recommendation at its Nov. 30-Dec. 1 meetings. The board will also likely form a search committee to begin the national search before NSHE’s winter break.

Reilly was not immediately available for comment.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.

CSN Vacancy in the Office of President Memo by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Margo Martin’s experience