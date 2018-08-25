Medical school students at UNLV mark their start

Members of the UNLV medical school Class of 2022 received their white coats on Friday inside Artemus Ham Concert Hall on the campus of UNLV.
The white coat ceremony is a rite of passage welcoming students into the medical profession. The coats symbolize professionalism, caring and trust, characteristics that are part of the bedrock of the practice of medicine.
During the ceremony, students also received stethoscopes, another recognized symbol of the medical profession.
The Class of 2022 is UNLV School of Medicine’s second class of students. They arrived on campus in July and have been training to become emergency medical technicians.
Related
UNLV medical school students celebrate milestone (2017)