Medical school students at UNLV mark their start

Members of the UNLV medical school Class of 2022 received their white coats on Friday inside Artemus Ham Concert Hall on the campus of UNLV.

UNLV School of Medicine professor Gary Shen puts a white coat on class of 2022 student Jordyn Farewell during the white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine professor Anne Weisman hugs class of 2022 student Jessica Hill during white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine class of 2022 student Amalie Alver puts on her white coat during the white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine professor Jeffrey Fahl, left, looks to congratulate class of 2022 student Gwen Amsrala during the white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine professor Laura Culley hugs class of 2022 student Desiree Morris during the white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine class of 2022 student Brandon Gaston prepares to put on his white coat during the white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine class of 2022 student Danielle Arceo looks at a gift box containing a stethescope during the white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Acting President Marta Meana speaks during the white coat ceremony for members of the class of 2022 at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine Founding Dean Barbara Atkinson, left, and Samuel Parrish, senior associate dean for student affairs and admissions, clap during the white coat ceremony for members of the class of 2022 at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine professor Jeffrey Fahl, left, congratulates class of 2022 student Tyler Blackwell during the white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine professor Anne Weisman poses for a photo with class of 2022 student Carmen Hollifield during the white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine professor Gary Shen puts a white coat on class of 2022 student Donnis Davis during the white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine class of 2022 student Amalie Alver looks on during the white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine class of 2022 student Chalette Lambert during the coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV School of Medicine class of 2022 students line up before the start of the white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The white coat ceremony is a rite of passage welcoming students into the medical profession. The coats symbolize professionalism, caring and trust, characteristics that are part of the bedrock of the practice of medicine.

During the ceremony, students also received stethoscopes, another recognized symbol of the medical profession.

The Class of 2022 is UNLV School of Medicine’s second class of students. They arrived on campus in July and have been training to become emergency medical technicians.