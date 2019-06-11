MGM employees can go to college for free through Nevada partnership

More than 500 MGM Resorts International Employees have the chance to attend college for free this fall.

MGM Grand on the Strip in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

MGM is the first company to partner with an entire system of higher education, including its research universities and community colleges, according to Nevada System of Higher Education spokesman Francis McCabe.

“For some this will be the first opportunity to enter into higher education,” McCabe said via email. “By partnering with NSHE, MGM Resorts is providing their employees a multitude of higher education options that fit myriad needs.”

MGM’s College Opportunity Program grants eligible employees access to online programs run by the Nevada System of Higher Education. So far, 511 employees have applied tothe program.

“Higher education is a key pathway to the middle class, and we are proud to support opportunities for growth and success for both our employees and the communities in which we operate,” said MGM chairman and CEO Jim Murren in a statement from the NSHE.

U.S.-based MGM employees have the opportunity to complete certificate programs, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees or master’s degrees through UNLV, the University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada State College, Great Basin College, Western Nevada College, the College of Southern Nevada, or Truckee Meadows Community College.

Once a worker is accepted into the program, they will receive academic and financial counseling, and MGM will pay the base costs after the employee exhausts all other sources of financial aid.

The program will emphasize degree completion and assist employees in choosing the right classes to achieve their goals, according to the statement. Classes begin in August.

“I am thrilled to see so many people taking advantage of this fantastic opportunity offered by MGM Resorts,” said Regents Chair Kevin Page in the statement. “This will change the lives of these employees and their families, many of who are first-generation college students. I look forward to seeing it grow in the coming years.”

The partnership between MGM and the state’s system of higher education was approved by the Board of Regents in September.

