MGM exec appointed to replace Crear on Nevada Board of Regents

A seat on the Nevada Board of Regents made vacant by now-Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear will be filled temporarily by North Las Vegas resident and MGM executive Anthony Williams.

Las Vegas Ward 5 City Councilman Cedric Crear (Las Vegas Review-JournaL)

Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed Williams to the seat on Tuesday.

“It truly is an honor to be a voice of the students throughout this great state,” Williams, 47, said. “I humbly accept that opportunity.”

Crear resigned from his seat this month after winning a special election for the Ward 5 seat on Las Vegas City Council. Crear was in the midst of his 12th year on the board, and was term-limited; regents can serve up to two, six-year terms.

“I am pleased to appoint Anthony Williams to the Board of Regents,” Sandoval said in a statement. “A U.S. Navy Veteran, Anthony and his wife are raising their four boys in North Las Vegas and I am confident Anthony’s perspective will be invaluable to the Board of Regents.”

Williams, who serves as vice president of Engineering Operations for MGM Resorts International’s Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, will only fill the remainder of Crear’s term, which runs through the end of 2018.

He said he was approached by Crear for the opportunity, but did not file to run for the seat in the upcoming election.

“Truly, my focus is getting in and really doing the good works we’re tasked to do over the next several months,” Williams said. “That’s really where my focus is.”

Among the open seats on the board, District 1 has seen the most interest, with five candidates — Jo Cato, Jack Mallory, David Olson, Laura Perkins and Eddie Ramirez. District 12 has four candidates running for the seat, which is currently held by Andrea Anderson. Anderson originally filed to run, but has since withdrawn from the race.

