Clark County School Distict school bus (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish

A Clark County School District bus with 18 students on board was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 7:30 a.m. to a crash involving the school bus and a red truck near Wynn Road and West Harmon Avenue, Lt. David Gordon said.

Initially there were no reported injuries, though one student later complained of arm pain, Gordon said. It was not known if the student received medical care.