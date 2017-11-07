More than 12,000 apply for new Nevada scholarship

The Nevada System of Higher Education has received a strong response for the first year of the state’s Promise scholarship.

Students during the first day of the fall semester at the College of Southern Nevada, Cheyenne Campus in North Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 . Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

The College of Southern Nevada. Natalie Bruzda Las Vegas Review-Journal

More than 12,000 high school seniors have applied for the last-dollar scholarship program, which covers student fees at a community college after other aid sources have been exhausted.

“They are a lot higher than we thought they were going to be,” said Michael Flores, NSHE chief of staff. “It’s really, really exciting and also surprising. It’s demonstrated the need that’s out there for students to be able to go to college.”

The College of Southern Nevada — the state’s largest school — came in with the most applicants: 9,386.

“I’m thrilled to see such an incredible response to the Nevada Promise Scholarship and the increased access it will provide to so many young Nevadans,” NSHE chancellor Thom Reilly said in a statement. “The Nevada Legislature’s investment in this program will create an incredible domino effect that will not only improve the lives of these students, but future generations as well.”

The Nevada Legislature approved $3.5 million for the pilot program, which is modeled after the Tennessee Promise Program, during the 2017 session.

The applicants who wish to remain eligible for the program must complete 20 hours of community service by the end of April. In addition, each applicant is required to meet with an assigned mentor who will help the student on his or her journey to college.

Flores said the schools are in the midst of finding mentors to meet the need.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.