More than 3,000 graduate at UNLV ceremony in Las Vegas

More than 3,000 graduate and undergraduate students from UNLV, including a Route 91 shooting survivor, received degrees Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

History major graduate Joseph Sanchez, center, 24, gestures to people in the crowd during the UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Grand marshal Sadanand Verma, right, followed by UNLV president Marta Meana, lead the platform party to the stage for the UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV president Marta Meana speaks during the UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Economics and political science major graduate Ashley is recognized during the UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Student commencement speaker Tara Trass give s a speech during the UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sociology doctorate graduate Valarie Burke is hooded by Kate Korgan, left, dean of the graduate college, and Simon Gottschalk, sociology professor, during the UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Communications major Alexandra Brianna Grady waves as she gets ready to walk the stage during the UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Route 91 shooting survivor. A father and future Air Force officer. A doctor who returned to her home country of Nepal to educate girls about their bodies.

These are among the more than 3,000 students to graduate from UNLV on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The university has awarded more than 140,000 degrees since 1964.

The Class of 2019, which ranged from 18 to 71 years old, hailed from 37 states and 50 countries, according to UNLV.

Included was Karessa Royce, who was shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival in October 2017. She graduated with a bachelor’s in hospitality management.

First-generation college student Nicholas Forester also overcame adversity as a graduate in the school’s Air Force ROTC. His daughter was diagnosed with a form of spina bifida — a defect of the spine — on his first day of college.

Yet he balanced school, worked part time and cared for his daughter over the past four years, earning a bachelor’s in mathematics and a minor in aerospace studies.

Saruna Ghimire, who obtained a doctorate in public health, left Nepal for education in the United States. Yet her research at UNLV brought her home, where she helped with a project to educate girls about menstrual hygiene and distributed sanitary resources.

On Saturday morning, Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Page encouraged the university’s graduates to keep their talents local.

“We need your healing powers, your ingenuity, your business acumen, your teacher’s spirit, your generosity, your compassion and, more importantly, your loyalty,” he said. “In short, our state needs you to be the next generation of leaders that will help grow Nevada.”

The College of Southern Nevada will celebrate its largest commencement with its 47th graduating class on Monday. The college projects a record 3,667 students are eligible to receive 3,721 degrees and certificates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Michael Scott Davidson contributed to this report.