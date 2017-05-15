Multiple students at Las Vegas middle school suspended for fighting

Tarkanian Middle School, 5800 W. Pyle Ave. in Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

Tarkanian Middle School has suspended multiple students for fighting on campus, according to a Clark County School District spokesperson.

CCSD police are investigating the altercations, but the district said there do not appear to be any serious injuries. About 18 students of the school at 5800 W Pyle Ave. were involved.

The fights took place over a few months and were discovered when school district staff saw a video of one of the fights posted on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

