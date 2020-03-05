Nearby police activity puts high school in Las Vegas on lockdown

Spring Valley High School was placed on lockdown due to Las Vegas police activity in a neighborhood surrounding the school, police said.

Spring Valley High Schoo. (Google)

Spring Valley High School was placed on lockdown due to Las Vegas police activity in a neighborhood surrounding the school, police said.

Clark County School District Police Sgt. Ryan Zink confirmed the lockdown as of 11:15 a.m. He referred questions to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police said there was a foot pursuit involving a suspect on a bike who jumped a wall near the baseball field at the school. The man was in custody as of 11:20 a.m. Police were trying to determine why the man fled from police and whether a crime was committed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.